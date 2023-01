Justin Scott is used to change.

He grew up a tall, skinny kid who played numerous sports other than football. The Chicago native has since grown into a 6-foot-5, 310-pound five-star defensive tackle in the Class of 2024.

Scott's recruitment has exploded over the past year. He felt ready to wrap things up, setting a commitment date of Jan. 31.

Then Georgia came calling with an offer, forcing Scott to change plans again and postpone his decision as the Bulldogs become a major contender for his commitment.