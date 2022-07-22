 UGASports - Georgia easy choice for SEC East
football

Georgia easy choice for SEC East

Anthony Dasher • UGASports
Editor

The SEC preseason media poll was released Friday, and as expected, there were not a ton of surprises.

As most predicted, Georgia was the overwhelming pick to win the SEC East, garnering 1,254 points, including 172 first-place votes, to easily outdistance Kentucky which was voted the No. 2 team in the division (932 points).

The Bulldogs were also well-represented on the Preseason All-SEC teams with nine Georgia players voted to the respective squads, with Brock Bowers, Warren McClendon, Jalen Carter, Kelee Ringo, Nolan Smith and Kearis Jackson (special teams) each earning first-team honors.

In the East, the Wildcats were followed by Tennessee, Florida, Missouri, and Vanderbilt, which inexplicably received a first-place vote.

In the West, Alabama was obviously the choice with 1,262 points and 177 first-place votes. The Crimson Tide were also the overall pick to win the SEC, garnering 158 votes to emerge as the conference champ. Eighteen voters thought Georgia would win the crown.

Texas A&M (968 points, three first-place votes), Arkansas (844 votes, one first-place vote), Ole Miss (675 points), LSU (591 points), Mississippi State (390 points), and Auburn (338 points) rounded out the voting for the Western Division.

Other Bulldogs cited for individual honors were center and Remington nominee for the best center, Sedrick Van Pran, earning a spot on the second team.

Running back Kenny McIntosh (third team offense) and safety Christopher Smith (second team defense) also made the squad.

East Division Voting
Team Points First Place Votes

Georgia

1,254

172

Kentucky

932

4

Tennessee

929

1

Florida

712


South Carolina

662

3

Missouri

383

Vanderbilt

196

1
West Division Voting
Team Points First Place Votes

Alabama

1,262

177

Texas A&M

968

3

Arkansas

844

1

Ole Miss

675

LSU

591

Mississippi State

390

Auburn

338
SEC Champion Voting
Team Votes

Alabama

158

Georgia

18

South Carolina

3

Texas A&M

1

Vanderbilt

1

Preseason All-SEC selections

OFFENSE

First-Team

QB – Bryce Young, Alabama

RB - Tank Bigsby, Auburn

RB – Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

WR - Kayshon Boutte, LSU

WR - Jermaine Burton, Alabama

TE - Brock Bowers, Georgia

OL - Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama

OL - Warren McClendon, Georgia

OL - O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida

OL - Nick Broeker, Ole Miss

C - Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

Second-Team

QB – Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

RB - Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky

RB - Devon Achane, Texas A&M

WR - Cedric Tillman, Tennessee

WR - Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss

TE - Cameron Latu, Alabama

OL - Layden Robinson, Texas A&M

OL - Kenneth Horsey, Kentucky

OL - Darnell Wright, Tennessee

OL - Javion Cohen, Alabama

C - Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

Third-Team

QB – Will Levis, Kentucky

RB - Zach Evans, Ole Miss

RB - Kenny McIntosh, Georgia

WR - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

WR - Josh Vann, South Carolina

TE - Jaheim Bell, South Carolina

OL - Brady Latham, Arkansas

OL - Tyler Steen, Alabama

OL - Javon Foster, Missouri

*OL - Jeremy James, Ole Miss

*OL – Kendall Randolph, Alabama

C - Cooper Mays, Tennessee

DEFENSE

First-Team

DL - Jalen Carter, Georgia

DL - BJ Ojulari, LSU

DL - Derick Hall, Auburn

DL - Byron Young, Tennessee

LB - Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

LB - Nolan Smith, Georgia

LB - Henry To'oTo'o, Alabama

DB - Jordan Battle, Alabama

DB - Kelee Ringo, Georgia

DB - Eli Ricks, Alabama

DB - Jalen Catalon, Arkansas

Second-Team

DL - Zacch Pickens, South Carolina

DL - D.J. Dale, Alabama

DL - Ali Gaye, LSU

DL - Colby Wooden, Auburn

LB - Bumper Pool, Arkansas

LB - Dallas Turner, Alabama

LB - Brenton Cox Jr., Florida

DB – Cam Smith, South Carolina

DB - Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M

DB - Christopher Smith, Georgia

DB - Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

Third-Team

DL - Gervon Dexter, Florida

DL - Justin Eboigbe, Alabama

DL - Maason Smith, LSU

DL - McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M

LB - Owen Pappoe, Auburn

LB - Ventrell Miller, Florida

LB - Jeremy Banks, Tennessee

DB - Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

DB - Trey Dean III, Florida

DB - Trevon Flowers, Tennessee

DB - Malachi Moore, Alabama

SPECIALISTS

First-Team

P - Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M

PK - Will Reichard, Alabama

RS - Kearis Jackson, Georgia

AP - Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

Second-Team

P - Oscar Chapman, Auburn

PK - Anders Carlson, Auburn

RS - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

AP - Devon Achane, Texas A&M

Third-Team

P - Paxton Brooks, Tennessee

PK - Harrison Mevis, Missouri

RS - JoJo Earle, Alabama

AP - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

* - Indicates a tie

Nolan Smith was one of six Bulldogs to earn Preseason All-SEC honors.
