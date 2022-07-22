Georgia easy choice for SEC East

The SEC preseason media poll was released Friday, and as expected, there were not a ton of surprises.

As most predicted, Georgia was the overwhelming pick to win the SEC East, garnering 1,254 points, including 172 first-place votes, to easily outdistance Kentucky which was voted the No. 2 team in the division (932 points).

The Bulldogs were also well-represented on the Preseason All-SEC teams with nine Georgia players voted to the respective squads, with Brock Bowers, Warren McClendon, Jalen Carter, Kelee Ringo, Nolan Smith and Kearis Jackson (special teams) each earning first-team honors.

In the East, the Wildcats were followed by Tennessee, Florida, Missouri, and Vanderbilt, which inexplicably received a first-place vote.

In the West, Alabama was obviously the choice with 1,262 points and 177 first-place votes. The Crimson Tide were also the overall pick to win the SEC, garnering 158 votes to emerge as the conference champ. Eighteen voters thought Georgia would win the crown.

Texas A&M (968 points, three first-place votes), Arkansas (844 votes, one first-place vote), Ole Miss (675 points), LSU (591 points), Mississippi State (390 points), and Auburn (338 points) rounded out the voting for the Western Division.

Other Bulldogs cited for individual honors were center and Remington nominee for the best center, Sedrick Van Pran, earning a spot on the second team.

Running back Kenny McIntosh (third team offense) and safety Christopher Smith (second team defense) also made the squad.