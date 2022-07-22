Georgia easy choice for SEC East
The SEC preseason media poll was released Friday, and as expected, there were not a ton of surprises.
As most predicted, Georgia was the overwhelming pick to win the SEC East, garnering 1,254 points, including 172 first-place votes, to easily outdistance Kentucky which was voted the No. 2 team in the division (932 points).
The Bulldogs were also well-represented on the Preseason All-SEC teams with nine Georgia players voted to the respective squads, with Brock Bowers, Warren McClendon, Jalen Carter, Kelee Ringo, Nolan Smith and Kearis Jackson (special teams) each earning first-team honors.
In the East, the Wildcats were followed by Tennessee, Florida, Missouri, and Vanderbilt, which inexplicably received a first-place vote.
In the West, Alabama was obviously the choice with 1,262 points and 177 first-place votes. The Crimson Tide were also the overall pick to win the SEC, garnering 158 votes to emerge as the conference champ. Eighteen voters thought Georgia would win the crown.
Texas A&M (968 points, three first-place votes), Arkansas (844 votes, one first-place vote), Ole Miss (675 points), LSU (591 points), Mississippi State (390 points), and Auburn (338 points) rounded out the voting for the Western Division.
Other Bulldogs cited for individual honors were center and Remington nominee for the best center, Sedrick Van Pran, earning a spot on the second team.
Running back Kenny McIntosh (third team offense) and safety Christopher Smith (second team defense) also made the squad.
|Team
|Points
|First Place Votes
|
Georgia
|
1,254
|
172
|
Kentucky
|
932
|
4
|
Tennessee
|
929
|
1
|
Florida
|
712
|
|
South Carolina
|
662
|
3
|
Missouri
|
383
|
Vanderbilt
|
196
|
1
|Team
|Points
|First Place Votes
|
Alabama
|
1,262
|
177
|
Texas A&M
|
968
|
3
|
Arkansas
|
844
|
1
|
Ole Miss
|
675
|
LSU
|
591
|
Mississippi State
|
390
|
Auburn
|
338
|Team
|Votes
|
Alabama
|
158
|
Georgia
|
18
|
South Carolina
|
3
|
Texas A&M
|
1
|
Vanderbilt
|
1
Preseason All-SEC selections
OFFENSE
First-Team
QB – Bryce Young, Alabama
RB - Tank Bigsby, Auburn
RB – Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
WR - Kayshon Boutte, LSU
WR - Jermaine Burton, Alabama
TE - Brock Bowers, Georgia
OL - Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama
OL - Warren McClendon, Georgia
OL - O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida
OL - Nick Broeker, Ole Miss
C - Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas
Second-Team
QB – Hendon Hooker, Tennessee
RB - Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky
RB - Devon Achane, Texas A&M
WR - Cedric Tillman, Tennessee
WR - Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss
TE - Cameron Latu, Alabama
OL - Layden Robinson, Texas A&M
OL - Kenneth Horsey, Kentucky
OL - Darnell Wright, Tennessee
OL - Javion Cohen, Alabama
C - Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia
Third-Team
QB – Will Levis, Kentucky
RB - Zach Evans, Ole Miss
RB - Kenny McIntosh, Georgia
WR - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
WR - Josh Vann, South Carolina
TE - Jaheim Bell, South Carolina
OL - Brady Latham, Arkansas
OL - Tyler Steen, Alabama
OL - Javon Foster, Missouri
*OL - Jeremy James, Ole Miss
*OL – Kendall Randolph, Alabama
C - Cooper Mays, Tennessee
DEFENSE
First-Team
DL - Jalen Carter, Georgia
DL - BJ Ojulari, LSU
DL - Derick Hall, Auburn
DL - Byron Young, Tennessee
LB - Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
LB - Nolan Smith, Georgia
LB - Henry To'oTo'o, Alabama
DB - Jordan Battle, Alabama
DB - Kelee Ringo, Georgia
DB - Eli Ricks, Alabama
DB - Jalen Catalon, Arkansas
Second-Team
DL - Zacch Pickens, South Carolina
DL - D.J. Dale, Alabama
DL - Ali Gaye, LSU
DL - Colby Wooden, Auburn
LB - Bumper Pool, Arkansas
LB - Dallas Turner, Alabama
LB - Brenton Cox Jr., Florida
DB – Cam Smith, South Carolina
DB - Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M
DB - Christopher Smith, Georgia
DB - Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State
Third-Team
DL - Gervon Dexter, Florida
DL - Justin Eboigbe, Alabama
DL - Maason Smith, LSU
DL - McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M
LB - Owen Pappoe, Auburn
LB - Ventrell Miller, Florida
LB - Jeremy Banks, Tennessee
DB - Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
DB - Trey Dean III, Florida
DB - Trevon Flowers, Tennessee
DB - Malachi Moore, Alabama
SPECIALISTS
First-Team
P - Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M
PK - Will Reichard, Alabama
RS - Kearis Jackson, Georgia
AP - Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
Second-Team
P - Oscar Chapman, Auburn
PK - Anders Carlson, Auburn
RS - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
AP - Devon Achane, Texas A&M
Third-Team
P - Paxton Brooks, Tennessee
PK - Harrison Mevis, Missouri
RS - JoJo Earle, Alabama
AP - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
* - Indicates a tie