{{ timeAgo('2019-03-29 00:53:16 -0500') }} football

UGA "Definitely" in the Top 5 for Rivals 250 DT Eric Taylor

Rivals.com
Jake Reuse • UGASports.com
@ReuseRecruiting
Staff
Recruiting, video, team coverage, and everything in between.

Finding interior defensive linemen can be one of the tallest tasks in college football recruiting, but the Bulldogs have interest from one of the nation's best in Rivals250 tackle Eric Taylor."This...

