Georgia is losing another big man along the defensive front.

Defensive lineman Christen Miller has announced his intention to enter the transfer portal. Miller confirmed the news via his Instagram account.

Miller came to Georgia as a four-star recruit in the Class of 2022. He redshirted during the 2022 campaign, appearing in four contests.

In 2023, Miller took on a bigger rotational role along the defensive front. He played in 13 games, registering 14 total tackles, four tackles for loss, and one sack.

Miller appeared to be in for an even bigger role during the 2024 season. But he is now seeking greener pastures elsewhere.

Other Bulldog defensive linemen who departed since the end of last season include Zion Logue and Tramel Walthour (graduation) and Jonathan Jefferson (transfer). Georgia added Xzavier McLeod via the transfer portal.

Kirby Smart was asked about his concern level with the transfer portal following Georgia's G-Day game on April 13.

"Can I control it? I can't," Smart said. "If I concern myself with things I can't control, I won't live long. There's just too much out there. It's really one of those things of, 'do you want to be here? Or do you not?' Because they know how we do things by now. They all know. That was the easier practice we've had all spring. They enjoyed it thoroughly. Guys want to be somewhere else, I have no control over that."