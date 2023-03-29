Spring can mean different things to different people.

For some it's golf season. For others, it's the season of grilling or blooming flowers or rebirth or any number of assorted things.

But for a Georgia defensive line looking to replace Jalen Carter, this spring doubles as contract season.

"We call it contract season, basically, where we’re already eligible for the next draft, the next Combine, stuff like that," defensive lineman Nazir Stackhouse said.

That phrase encompasses the defensive linemen working at "maximizing our value" this spring, according to Stackhouse.

Carter proved to be one of college football's most dominant defensive linemen in recent years, terrorizing opposing offenses in both the run and pass game. The Bulldogs still in Athens are good players but are now working to become two-way threats like Carter.

"It is an eye-opener for us guys who aren’t used to the pass rush," Stackhouse said. "Some of us guys are one-dimensional. So Tray Scott is working hard with us to help us work both ways, stopping the run and pass rushing, affecting the QB, just being destructive on the field. We all know Jalen Carter was really good at doing that and just being dependable."

According to Stackhouse, number one at Georgia is and always will be stopping the run. The goal is to be effective at both that and disrupting the quarterback. That latter part in particular is something the Bulldogs are emphasizing.

Stackhouse said he's been seeing players across the defensive line step up this spring. That goes both for veterans such as Zion Logue and Tramel Walthour as well as younger players such as Bear Alexander and Mykel Williams.

Alexander and Williams saw extensive playing time as freshmen last season. But many of Georgia's big men up front, including Stackhouse, had to wait their turn for their chance to shine.

In the age of the transfer portal, any of these players could have departed Athens in years past. But instead, they stayed. According to Stackhouse, one of the best things about the Georgia program is the opportunities presented if a player takes care of business.

"A guy could come in and he doesn’t have to embed in his head that, oh, he might not play early," Stackhouse said. "All he has to do is put in that effort, all that hard work. Kirby is always looking at those guys. It may not seem like that immediately. But you just keep working and grinding hard on and off the field, in class, in practice. If you’re asking questions in meetings, writing notes in meetings, Kirby is seeing that. He’s definitely going to give you an opportunity to showcase what you can provide on the team."

The 2023 Georgia defensive line won't necessarily have that one dominant, game-wrecking presence. There are plenty of quality players, although none with the two-way destructive potential of Carter.

In these spring practices, the Bulldogs are working to ensure they'll be fully rounded by the time the season kicks off.

"It’s more of a challenge than it is hard to us," Stackhouse said. "We’ve all been waiting for this opportunity."