Georgia defense prevents, creates points in win over South Carolina

Through three games, the Bulldogs have been among the best in the country at keeping opponents off the scoreboard. Against South Carolina in Athens, the Bulldogs not only limited the Gamecocks to 13 points, but repeatedly created their own points through big plays and turnovers.

Georgia’s defense took its game to the next level on Tuesday night.

The first such play gave Georgia a three-score lead just before halftime. A great punt by Jake Camarda pinned the Gamecocks at their own 1-yard line in the waning moments of the first half.

On first down, South Carolina quarterback Luke Doty faked a handoff and dropped to throw. He quickly fell victim to a swarm of Bulldog defenders led by outside linebacker Nolan Smith, who dropped Doty in the end zone for a safety.

"It was really just one of our blitzes," Smith said. "We knew they were backed up, so they were either going to try a deep shot or they were going to try to run the ball out. I know Coach called the perfect blitz and put us in the right position in order for me to make a play."

That play extended Georgia's lead from 15 to 17 points. Georgia then got the ball back after the safety, and a field goal to close the first half put the Bulldogs on top 26-6 at the intermission.

South Carolina received the ball first after halftime with a chance to score and get back in the game. Georgia's defense instead set up its offense to put the game out of reach.

On a third-and-8 during South Carolina’s opening drive of the second half, Doty floated a screen pass behind his intended receiver Kevin Harris. The ball ricocheted off his hands and into the arms of cornerback Derion Kendrick, who returned the ball to the South Carolina 20-yard line.

Two plays later, running back Zamir White strolled into the end zone to put Georgia on top 33-6. The defense created Georgia's last 12 points.

"Our goal is to set the offense in the best possible position to get us points," safety Lewis Cine said. "However we do it, however it turns out, just don’t let them score, don’t let them get points, and get our offense the best field position and best position possible for them to score and get us points."

South Carolina gained some offensive momentum on the next drive and neared midfield. On a first-and-10 from its own 47, the Gamecocks tried another hard play-action pass.

That decision proved to be ill-fated. Smith blew around the left tackle and hit Doty as he attempted to throw. The ball squirted free and scooted along the turf before eventually being recovered by Quay Walker, stifling the Gamecock drive.

"He's an extra-effort, get-after-it, positive leader," Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said of Smith after the game. "He impacts the game. Tonight, those two plays, that sack fumble and the safety, were humongous plays in the game."

That turnover sparked an eight-play drive that culminated in another Georgia touchdown. Through two turnovers and a safety, the Bulldog defense helped create 19 points that turned a 21-6 game into a 40-6 romp.

That type of production is the next step for this Georgia defense. Good defenses hold their opponents out of the end zone. Great units not only do that, but set their offense up in position to succeed as well.

Right now, the Georgia defense is doing both at a very high level.