{{ timeAgo('2018-07-20 09:53:41 -0500') }} football

Georgia commits pouring in on 2020 Bama commit Javier Morton

Morton is a Rivals250 DB out of Stone Mountain's Stephenson High School.
Chad Simmons
Jake Reuse • UGASports.com
@ReuseRecruiting
Staff
Recruiting, video, team coverage, and everything in between.

ATLANTA - One of the Peach State's best rising juniors, cornerback Javier Morton, is already committed to the Crimson Tide, but that hasn't stopped the Bulldogs from checking in - or vise versa.“I ...

