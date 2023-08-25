News More News
Georgia Commits in Action: Week 2

Lance McCurley • UGASports
Staff Writer
The high school football season officially got started last week in a big way. Tonight, plenty of Georgia commits and possible future Bulldogs will take the field again or for the first time this season.

Below, are a few Georgia prospects from the 2024 recruiting cycle that are taking the field this weekend.

Class of 2024

Buford (GA) at Mallard Creek (NC) – Friday, Aug. 25

Dylan Raiola, a Georgia commit, will play with Buford as it travels to play Mallard Creek. Another Bulldogs’ commit and four-star linebacker Jadon Perlotte will also be on the field for Buford.

Other targets: Jordan Allen (Buford), Justin Baker (Buford), and Brayden Jacobs (Buford).

https://n.rivals.com/content/athletes/jadon-perlotte-279402?view=pv

Stockbridge (GA) at Colquitt County (GA) – Friday, Aug. 25

Georgia wide receiver commit Ny Carr at Colquitt County. Last week, the No. 8 nationally rated wide receiver started off his senior year by hauling in seven receptions for 136 yards and several catches.

Northwood (GA) at Portage (GA) – Friday, Aug. 25

Georgia wide receiver commit and Northwood’s Nitro Tuggle. The four-star totaled 148 yards and two touchdowns last week.

Washington County (GA) at Swainsboro – Friday, Aug. 25

Georgia commit and Swainsboro athlete Demello Jones. Last week, the nation’s No. 5 rated athlete totaled 166 rushing yards on nine attempts with a touchdown. He also hauled in three passes for a total of 12 yards. Defensively, Jones had one tackle for the Tigers and a pass deflection.


Fairfax (VA.) at Wakefield (Va.) – Friday, Aug. 25

Georgia commit and Fairfax High four-star linebacker Kristopher Jones makes his senior season debut.

Oak Ridge (TX) at Brenham (TX) – Friday, Aug. 25

A pair of Georgia commits, five-star linebacker Justin Williams and four-star defensive end Joseph Jonah-Ajonye make their season-season debuts tonight for Oak Ridge High School.


Raymore-Peculiar (MO) at Rockhurst (MO) – Friday, Aug. 25

Georgia tight end commit and Raymore-Peculiar four-star tight end Jaden Redell makes his senior debut.

Central Gibbons (FL) at Cardinal Gibbons (FL) – Friday, Aug. 25

Georgia tight end commit and Cardinal Gibbons four-star tight end Colton Heinrich makes his senior debut



Jonesboro (GA) at Cartersville (GA) – Friday, Aug. 25

Georgia offensive tackle commit and Cartersville three-star Malachi Toliver. Toliver helped the Hurricanes’ rushing attack total 168 yards last week in a 27-14 win over Cherokee.


Kankakee (IL) at Nazerth Academy (IL) – Friday, Aug. 25

Georgia offensive tackle commit and Kankakee four-star Marques Easley makes his senior debut.


Bergen Catholic (NJ) at Red Bank Catholic (NJ) – Friday, Aug. 26

Georgia offensive tackle commit and Bergen Catholic three-star Nyier Daniels makes his senior debut.


Cass (GA) at Rockmart (GA) – Friday, Aug. 25.

Georgia wide receiver commit and Cass four-star Sacovie White face Rockmart after losing to Rome 34-0 last week. White, the nation’s No. 11 ranked athlete, grabbed an interception last week.

Other targets: Brodie McWhorter (Cass)


Mays (GA) at Douglas County (GA) – Saturday, Aug. 26

Georgia commit and Mays’ four-star defensive end Quintavius Jonhson faces Douglas County on Saturday.


Mater Dei (CA) at Bingham (UT) – Saturday, Aug. 26

Georgia running back commit Nate Frazier. Last week, the top-rated all-purpose running back rushed for 39 yards on eight carries and put away the game with a touchdown late in the 4th quarter.

