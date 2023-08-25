The high school football season officially got started last week in a big way. Tonight, plenty of Georgia commits and possible future Bulldogs will take the field again or for the first time this season.

Below, are a few Georgia prospects from the 2024 recruiting cycle that are taking the field this weekend.

Class of 2024

Buford (GA) at Mallard Creek (NC) – Friday, Aug. 25

Dylan Raiola, a Georgia commit, will play with Buford as it travels to play Mallard Creek. Another Bulldogs’ commit and four-star linebacker Jadon Perlotte will also be on the field for Buford.

Other targets: Jordan Allen (Buford), Justin Baker (Buford), and Brayden Jacobs (Buford).