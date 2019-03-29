Georgia commit Jamil Burroughs updates where he stands with the Bulldogs
Longtime 2020 Georgia commit Jamil Burroughs has begun expanding his horizons in the recruiting world. That includes an impactful stop in Baton Rouge that will lead to a quick return."I mean, it’s ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news