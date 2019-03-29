Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-29 00:52:52 -0500') }} football Edit

Georgia commit Jamil Burroughs updates where he stands with the Bulldogs

Bz1bv2diqvamp77dvrnw
Jake Reuse
Jake Reuse • UGASports.com
@ReuseRecruiting
Staff
Recruiting, video, team coverage, and everything in between.

Longtime 2020 Georgia commit Jamil Burroughs has begun expanding his horizons in the recruiting world. That includes an impactful stop in Baton Rouge that will lead to a quick return."I mean, it’s ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}