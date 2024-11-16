Georgia commit Dominick Kelly reclassifies to 2025 class

Defensive back Dominick Kelly has reclassified from 2026 to 2025. Kelly announced the news via social media on Saturday evening while in Athens for a visit.

"You are getting a kid who is going to work to become the best version of himself day in and day out," Kelly told Rivals earlier this year. "As well as strive to elevate others by leading by example. Also someone who wants the best not only for the football team but for the University as a whole."

The addition of Kelly gives Georgia 25 commits in its 2025 class. Kelly is the fifth defensive back, joining Todd Robinson, Jontae Gilbert, Rasean Dinkins, and Jaylan Morgan.