It was two teams on the opposite end of the SEC spectrum that did battle Saturday night in Auburn.

Unfortunately for Georgia, the outcome was what most expected, as the Tigers eased past the visiting Bulldogs, 92-78.

“They executed at a really high level, 29 assists to 11 turnovers, if I remember correctly. They cut for each other. They’ve got balanced scoring, they’ve got depth, skill level, obviously. They took advantage of our live ball turnover,” head coach Mike White said of both team’s regular-season finale. “They created turnovers with speed, quickness, and disruption, and the hole that we dug ourselves in the first half was the difference. I loved our fight in the second 20. To come in and out-rebound these guys shows that our guys left a lot out there on the floor physically.”

To White’s point, the Bulldogs (16-15, 6-12), actually played the Tigers (24-7, 13-5) even in the second half.

Both teams scored 47 points, and the Bulldogs out-rebounded Auburn 21-18.

Unfortunately, the damage left by a disconcerted effort in the first half was something the Bulldogs could not overcome.

“We didn’t do a great job of cutting in the first half. We stood behind a lot of those denials. The place was rocking, it can kind of zap your energy at times. They switch all the screens off the ball, one through three, at least, sometimes one through four,” White said. “It got us a little bit stagnant. I’m not surprised we didn’t get a ton of assists, although it was a little bit lower than we needed. We tried to pack it in the paint against these guys. We allowed ball movement conversely. We’re at the opposite end of the spectrum defensively from these guys.”

Despite the loss, freshman guard Silas Demary Jr. enjoyed one of his more complete games.

Demary Jr. led the Bulldogs with 15 points, including all three of his 3-point attempts to go with five rebounds and two assists in 35 minutes.

It was his seventh 15-plus performance this year.

“He’s so dependable, he’s so accountable. My goodness, he had a heck of a line,” White said. “As a coach, I know I feel more comfortable when he’s on the court as opposed to sitting next to me. He makes a lot of effort plays, a lot of things that don’t show up in the stat sheet as well.”

Russel Tchewa chipped in with his 14th career double-double (14 points, 10 rebounds), with Noah Thomasson adding 12.

Denver Jones led four Tigers in double-figures with 21 points.

“There are three or four teams in our league that have the ability to pressure the ball handler, deny wings, and funnel guards to the size and length at the rim. They do it as well as anybody,” White said. “Their defensive numbers have been elite all year, their attention to detail. They were prepared. You can yell move it, move it, move it all you want as a coach but a lot of times there’s not a guy to pass to.”

Georgia opens play in the SEC Tournament Wednesday in Nashville.

“We just played a team that’s got as good of depth as anybody in the country. We’ve got to keep our heads up and keep moving forward to the next one,” White said. “Hopefully, we can make some noise in Nashville. Hopefully, we can play well on Wednesday and advance, we’ll see. But our starters have to play well and our guys off the bench have to play well.”

