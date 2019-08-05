It wasn't too long ago that committing as a member of the class of 2019, much less to a high major like Georgia, seemed out of reach for three-star forward Michael Peake.

But, thanks to some hard work in the classroom during his senior year at Overland Park (Kans.) Blue Valley Northwest and coming up big on grassroots basketball's biggest stage -- the Nike Peach Jam -- the 6-foot-7 forward is now a Georgia Bulldog and will be hitting campus for the 2019-20 season.

Expected to attend a year of prep school to focus on grades, Peake got good news.

"I'm excited to announce that I've officially qualified and will be reclassifying to 2019," said Peake.

"I'm excited to announce my commitment to the University of Georgia. Coach (Tom) Crean has a long history of developing players at the highest level. I'm excited to get to work and give him the chance to develop me."