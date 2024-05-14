Georgia’s opener against Clemson at Mercedez-Benz Stadium will be getting off to an early start.

ABC will televise the matchup in the Aflac Kickoff Game on Aug. 31 at noon, according to an announcement Tuesday.

This marks the Bulldogs’ fourth appearance in the Kickoff Game after third-ranked Georgia most recently defeated 11th-ranked Oregon 49-3 in 2022.

The Bulldogs’ all-time record on ABC is 51-27-2 after topping Georgia Tech in 2023 during Georgia’s only appearance on the network last season.