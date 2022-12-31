ATLANTA – Georgia is headed back to National Championship, that is if they can their hearts and those of the Bulldog Nation started again.

Down by 14 to start the fourth quarter, Georgia rallied with 18 points to reclaim the lead only to have Ohio State drive down the field with a 50-yard field standing between the Buckeyes and a comeback win.

It was not to be. Noah Ruggles shanked his kick wide left, enabling the top-ranked Bulldogs to hang on to a 42-41 cliffhanger and a trip to Los Angeles to take on TCU for the national title.

Deep breaths everyone.

Down 41-35, Georgia received the kickoff after a 47-yard field goal and 2:36 to try and win the game.

Stetson Bennett put the Bulldogs in possession to do exactly that.

Bennett drove Georgia down, roaring 72 yards down the field, hitting Kearis Jackson with a 10-yard touchdown. Jack Podlesny’s extra point was good, and Georgia held a 42-41 lead with 54 seconds left.

Ohio State would make it as close as the 32, with an incomplete pass bringing up a fourth down and a 50-yard field goal attempt to win the game.

It failed, and the Bulldogs were able to punch their ticket to California and a chance to repeat as national champions.

Bennett finished the game 23 of 34 for 398 yards and three touchdowns, obviously none bigger than the one to Jackson.

Down 28-24 at the half, Georgia took the kickoff to start the third but went a quick three-and-out before punting the ball.

Giving the Buckeyes back the ball that quickly would not be a good idea.

It took Ohio State just 3:19 to go 70 yards with Stroud throwing his fourth touchdown pass to put the Buckeyes up 35-24.

The Bulldogs simply could not get it going.

Even after a punt and a 20-yard return by Jackson to the OSU 30, the Bulldogs could not take advantage. Two straight runs for limited yards and a sack of Bennett forced Georgia to reach for another field goal, but Podlesny’s attempt was wide right from 52 yards to keep the Bulldogs’ deficit at 11.

The two teams traded field goals with the Buckeyes hanging on to their 11-point lead with 10:17 left.

Georgia would get the big play it was looking for two minutes later when Bennett found a wide-open Arian Smith for a 76-yard touchdown. The subsequent two-point pass to Ladd McConkey brought the Bulldogs back within three before Ohio State converted a 47-yard field goal with 2:43 to play.

The Buckeye started quickly.

After Podlesny missed a 47-yard field goal, it took Ohio State just four plays to cover 71 yards to grab a 7-0 lead.

All but of the yards were through the air, with Marvin Harrison Jr. getting the ball from 31 yards out from C.J. Stroud (23 of 34 for 348 yards and four touchdowns) for the game’s first score.

But back came the Bulldogs.

Georgia responded on the very next drive on the arm of Bennett before Kenny McIntosh took a quick pass from Bennett and strolled in from 25 yards out to tie the game.

However, the lead did not last for long.

Ohio State answered with an 11-play, 75-yard capped by a 2-yard run by Mian Williams. During the drive, the Bulldogs had a chance for a turnover when Harrison had the ball punched out, but Kelee Ringo was unable to fall on the ball before it rolled out of bounds.

The Bulldogs would rue not coming up with the ball.

On Georgia’s very next offensive play, Bennett tried to hit McIntosh on a wheel route but instead threw the football right into the arms of Atlanta native Steele Chambers. Three plays later, the Buckeyes were in the end zone again, with Harrison scoring his second touchdown from 16 yards out.

Down 21-7, the Bulldogs needed a big play and got it when Bennett hit Arian Smith from 47 yards out to the Ohio State 11, with Kendall Milton taking it from 11 yards on the next play.

Georgia’s defense would make its first stand since the opening possession when Mykel Williams sacked Stroud on third down.

The play set Kendall Milton up to run in from 11 yards after McIntosh ripped off 52 yards before falling down.

After a second Buckeye punt, Georgia regained the lead on a 32-yard field goal by Podlesny with 1:49 left.

But even with no timeouts, that was more than enough time for the Buckeyes to reclaim the lead as it took Ohio State just 49 seconds to drive 75 yards on four plays with Stroud hitting Xavier Johnson for a 37-yard score to send the Buckeyes into the locker room up 28-24.