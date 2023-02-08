While the biggest question for Georgia this spring remains how its pitchers will perform, Scott Stricklin has gone on record with his belief that this year’s lineup may be his deepest in 10 years as the Bulldogs’ head baseball coach.

On paper, he could be correct.

Connor Tate (.345-13-58) and Parks Harber (.307-13-53) give the Bulldogs one of the better 1-2 punches in the SEC. But they’re expected to get a lot of help.

Junior Corey Collins blasted 11 home runs last year, with redshirt freshman Charlie Condon another big power threat, consistently registering the top exit velocities on the team in excess of 115 mph.

Add in sophomore Cole Wagner – also capable of double-digit homers – and Ben Anderson (nine home runs a season ago – runs are not expected to be a problem for the Bulldogs, who open their season a week from Friday against Jacksonville State.

The Bulldogs also have transfer Will David – a career .300 hitter at Samford – along with infielders Sebastian Murillo (Long Beach State) and Mason LaPlante (Yale). Freshman Justin Thomas has big-bat potential, while redshirt sophomore Dwight Allen II has shown improvement going back to the fall.

Catcher Fernando Gonzalez is also becoming a bigger offensive threat.

So, how does Stricklin plan on getting all those bats in?

Ben Anderson will lead off, followed by Tate in the two-hole. After that ...

“That’s the thing when you look at it, you’ve got Harber, you’ve got Condon and you’ve got Cole Wagner; you’ve got to get those bats in the lineup,” Stricklin said. “If Collins is catching, then you can move Harber over to first, Condon out to right, and DH Wagner and catch Collins, and you’re a little bit better defensively when you’ve got Will David, Mason LaPlante, and Sebastian Murillo playing second, third and short. But (Harber) is going to play a lot of third for us to get those bats in the lineup.”

The fact the above-mentioned players all have some versatility will help Stricklin when it comes to making out his lineup.

David – who is the team’s third catcher – can also play second, while Murillo plays short, second, and third, with LaPlante the ability to play second, short, and center field.

Harber can also play first base, while Collins has added right field to his position resume.

“There’s going to be some rotation. Obviously, when Corey catches that’s going to open up some things. He can also play the outfield,” Stricklin said. “He played outfield in Cape Cod all summer, so you’ll see him some in right field. Cole Wagner can play first, DH, and play outfield, so you may see those guys switch off a little bit between DH and right.”