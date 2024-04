Nassir McCoy has seen plenty of Georgia this spring.

The 2026 Rivals250 safety out of Buford took back-to-back visits to Athens earlier this spring. McCoy then made his way back to Georgia's campus for the annual G-Day spring game on April 13.

After those three visits, the Bulldogs are in good shape for the 2026 target.

"(Georgia's) at the top of course," McCoy said.