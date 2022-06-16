Does everyone remember the speech that Georgia head coach Kirby Smart gave to his players at halftime of the Florida game this year? A now-infamous, impassioned plea with the players in red and black to remain focused and disciplined even while having a commanding lead. It's fair to say that some of that same intensity is and has been directed at the coaching staff and support staff in preparations for official visits.

Much like that game, Georgia leads with many of its top targets in the Class of 2023. Today UGASports accesses just where Georgia is overall with official visitors halfway through this pivotal month of June.