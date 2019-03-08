Georgia coaches and players have already come to the realization that they’ll be without sophomore Rayshaun Hammonds for the rest of the year after undergoing surgery to repair a fracture in his right foot, which for the Bulldogs is expected to occur sometimes early in next week’s SEC Tournament.

The question now, is when might he ultimately return to the court at all?

Head coach Tom Crean – whose Bulldogs close out the regular season Saturday at South Carolina (1 p.m., SEC Network) – isn’t quite sure.

“It’ll be months. In basketball terms, I don’t have an answer for that. But he’s going to be out for a while. He had to have surgery (Thursday) we just saw him. I don’t the plan on that yet as far as when we’ll be able to put him back into that,” Crean said. “But it’s going to be at least a three, four-month process. I’m sounding like a doctor right now I don’t totally know. We probably won’t know for a couple weeks but he had a good surgery.”

Crean explained the loss of Hammonds will be felt in several ways.

From a scoring standpoint it obviously affects the Bulldogs. As Georgia’s second-leading scorer (12.1 points per game), the Bulldogs (11-19, 2-15) could certainly use all the offense they can muster, but that’s not the only aspect of Hammonds’ play that Crean said Georgia will miss.

“I don’t think there’s any question it affects it a lot but I think what it does it affects the spacing. When you’ve got a bonafide 3-point shooter, cutter, ball mover, obviously one of our leading scorers, when he’s not out there obviously he’s a guy that you have to guard past the three-point line,” Crean said. “Now, you have other people in that you don’t have to guard like that, they did a really good job of not guarding people. We picked a bad night to not cut as well, to not make some threes, but really to not get on the offensive glass.

"We graded out very poorly on the offensive glass as a whole. Some guys graded out very well, some guys didn’t grade very well at all on either side of the glass and we picked a very bad night for that. When you don’t have the shooting or you don’t have the guys they have to guard, the creativity comes in to a degree, but more importantly your cutting, your movement, your screening, you’re getting on the offensive glass and getting out in transition, those things become even bigger and more paramount. We didn't do a very good job of those things the other night."

That’s for sure.

Without Hammonds, who played five minutes in last Saturday’s win at Florida but coming out, the Bulldogs were embarrassed on Senior Night, losing to the Tigers, 64-39.

Replacing him obviously won’t be easy.

“I think when you've got a guy that's bringing as much as Rayshaun has and is being the threat that he is and is the contributor that he is, it's never going to be one person (absorbing the role) and it's probably not going to be two. So, we went with JoJo (Toppin) the other night,” Crean said. “We needed a change-up and we needed some energy. We needed to try something different and he did a pretty good job with that. Could that have been considered part of some of his minutes? Probably. I don't look at it like that as much, it's more based on feel: how we're playing, how the other team is playing, what the other team is doing and what we need at that given point in time.”

