Although a disastrous final 5:03 minutes Saturday afternoon kept Georgia from upsetting No. 5 Tennessee, head coach Mike White had a post-game message for the sellout crowd of 10,523 who witnessed the game.

“We’re a different team, we’re a different program. There were a lot of people who came to support our guys, and we’re really appreciative,” White said. “They came to support our guys because our guys have produced, and because our guys play hard and they together, they’ve beaten some good teams and they’ve created some excitement. So, I’m proud of what our guys were able to accomplish during their (10-game) winning streak.”

Tuesday night in Columbia against South Carolina (14-2, 2-1), the Bulldogs (12-4, 2-1) hope to start another.

With Georgia’s only other road game thus far (at Missouri) resulting in a victory, White cannot wait to see how his team responds.

“We’re a better team. We’re a significantly better team than we were a year ago, but again, let’s see how we respond to that adversity,” he said. “That said, we’re back at it Tuesday. We’re going to have some really tough games on the road and sometimes can be really lopsided in this league for visiting teams. We certainly hope we’re more competitive on the road, and I think we will be.”

Tip-off in Columbia is set for 9 p.m. on ESPNU.

Along with Georgia, South Carolina has been one of the surprise teams in the SEC, considering the Gamecocks were picked to finish dead last in the SEC. Georgia was picked to finish 13th.

However, both teams continue to prove the experts wrong. South Carolina enters the game a perfect 9-0 at Colonial Life Arena.

White hopes there are more wins to come.

When asked what he told his Bulldogs after Saturday’s loss, he said his message was simple.

“One is the fact there’s a lot of room for continued growth.

"There are 15 more opportunities and then the SEC tournament, and if we’re good enough potentially to earn something in the postseason. It’s a long process,” White said. “The other message is that all these kids get noise, positively and negatively and individually. Let’s handle that with maturity. We’ve handled success the right way over these past 10 days, let’s see how we handle some adversity. It’s been a while, but also let’s not ever be thrilled with a loss.”

