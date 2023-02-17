Georgia at No. 1 Alabama - Another huge road test
WHERE: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
WHEN: Saturday, 6 p.m.
RECORDS: Georgia 16-10, 6-7; Alabama 22-4, 12-1
TV/RADIO: SEC Network (Dave Neal, Joe Klein); Georgia Bulldog Radio Network (Scott Howard, Chuck Dowdle, Adam Gillespie)
The Game
Georgia has played in some tough road environments, including trips to Kentucky, Tennessee, and Auburn.
However, when it comes to Saturday's game at top-ranked Alabama (6 p.m., SEC Network), Mike White said there's nothing about those earlier experiences that helps his feelings going against the Crimson Tide.
“Well, I’m more concerned about how you score on them and how you defend them. That said, if you’re going to play number one, and it’s your first tough road environment, it’s probably even more daunting of a task," White said after practice on Thursday. "We’ve played in some. This one looks, from what I’ve seen on TV, to be a pretty tough one as well. We’ve got a bunch of great environments in this league, but I’m more concerned with that team. They’re really good.”
Indeed.
The Crimson Tide has established itself as a national champion contender on the hardcourt, and despite a loss earlier this week at Tennessee, boasts a record of 22-4, 12-1 in the SEC.
Georgia (16-10, 6-7), meanwhile, comes in winners of two straight, after victories over Kentucky and LSU. Although Tuesday's victory over the Tigers was not as clean as White would have liked, the Bulldogs enter Saturday's game with some positive vibes.
"We feel good. (After) two wins against two really good teams at home, we feel confident," Jabri Abdur-Rahim said. "I feel like we needed a little bit more momentum going in what's going to be a challenge at Alabama, but I feel like we are ready for it. We feel confident just as we always do, but definitely, those two wins helped us get our mind right going into it."
Saturday's contest also marks the return of former Alabama player Jusaun Holt, who transferred to Georgia from the Crimson Tider earlier this year.
“I haven’t talked to him about it, really. He’s given his two cents a couple of times in the film room or during some of the conversations about their roster and their approach, of course," White said. "He’s obviously very familiar. He’s a likeable guy. I’m sure he’s really close with a bunch of those guys, and really excited to get to see them.”
The Bulldogs obviously have their work cut out against an Alabama team that features SEC leading scorer Brandon Miller (18.7 points per game).
“We better play every bit as hard to have any chance to be competitive. We’ve done that for the most part this year. This team plays hard. In transition defense at times, we’ve left a little to be desired," White said. "If that’s the case in this one, you’ve got no chance. In the halfcourt, on the offensive glass, those are areas that stick out to where we’ve shown a lot of fight throughout the season. We better show that, and we better be better in some of the areas that haven’t been up to par in some of our losses, or they will expose those deficiencies pretty quickly.”
|Player
|Class
|Height/Weight
|PPG/RPG
|
Kario Oquendo
|
Junior
|
6-4/220
|
12.7/3.0
|
Jasaun Holt
|
Sophomore
|
6-7/190
|
3.5/3.6
|
Justin Hill
|
Junior
|
6-0/185
|
7.8/2.7
|
M-A. Moncrieffe
|
Junior
|
6-8/215
|
6.3/5.5
|
Braelen Bridges
|
Fifth Year
|
6-11/245
|
8.2/4.4
|Player
|Class
|Height/Weight
|PPG/RPG
|
Jaden Bradley
|
Freshman
|
6-3/200
|
8.2/2.8
|
Mark Sears
|
Junior
|
6-1/185
|
13.5/3.7
|
Charles Bediako
|
Sophomore
|
7-0/215
|
5.5/5.3
|
Noah Clowney
|
Freshman
|
6-10/210
|
9.7/8.2
|
Brandon Miller
|
Freshman
|
6-9/200
|
18.7/8.2
Bulldog Notes
• Eight different Dogs have been used to comprise 11 different starting lineups for UGA this season.
• All 12 Dogs who have logged playing time this season are averaging double-digit minutes per game.
• Seven different Dogs have made double-digit 3s this season, the most since 8 did so in 1997-98.
• UGA is ranked No. 2 nationally in bench minutes, with reserves logging 45.4 percent of the Dogs’ PT.
• UGA’s assist-to-TO ratio is up by +.26 since Thanksgiving, the best improvement by an SEC team during that span.
Scouting Alabama
...Top-ranked Alabama slipped to 22-4 overall and 12-1 in the SEC with the Tide’s setback at No. 10 Tennessee on Wednesday night.
...Alabama has been ranked throughout the season. The Tide began the campaign ranked No. 20 by the Associated Press and No. 19 in the USA Today coaches poll and ascended into the top 10 of both ledgers on Dec. 5. Alabama has been in the top 5 of those polls since climbing to No. 4 in both on Jan. 9.
...Freshman Brandon Miller not only leads Alabama, but also tops the SEC in scoring, averaging 18.7 ppg. Miller also is the league’s third-leading rebounder and collects 8.2 RPG.
...Mark Sears is contributing double figures in the scoring column as well, averaging 13.5 ppg.