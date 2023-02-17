Georgia has played in some tough road environments, including trips to Kentucky, Tennessee, and Auburn.

However, when it comes to Saturday's game at top-ranked Alabama (6 p.m., SEC Network), Mike White said there's nothing about those earlier experiences that helps his feelings going against the Crimson Tide.

“Well, I’m more concerned about how you score on them and how you defend them. That said, if you’re going to play number one, and it’s your first tough road environment, it’s probably even more daunting of a task," White said after practice on Thursday. "We’ve played in some. This one looks, from what I’ve seen on TV, to be a pretty tough one as well. We’ve got a bunch of great environments in this league, but I’m more concerned with that team. They’re really good.”

Indeed.

The Crimson Tide has established itself as a national champion contender on the hardcourt, and despite a loss earlier this week at Tennessee, boasts a record of 22-4, 12-1 in the SEC.

Georgia (16-10, 6-7), meanwhile, comes in winners of two straight, after victories over Kentucky and LSU. Although Tuesday's victory over the Tigers was not as clean as White would have liked, the Bulldogs enter Saturday's game with some positive vibes.

"We feel good. (After) two wins against two really good teams at home, we feel confident," Jabri Abdur-Rahim said. "I feel like we needed a little bit more momentum going in what's going to be a challenge at Alabama, but I feel like we are ready for it. We feel confident just as we always do, but definitely, those two wins helped us get our mind right going into it."

Saturday's contest also marks the return of former Alabama player Jusaun Holt, who transferred to Georgia from the Crimson Tider earlier this year.

“I haven’t talked to him about it, really. He’s given his two cents a couple of times in the film room or during some of the conversations about their roster and their approach, of course," White said. "He’s obviously very familiar. He’s a likeable guy. I’m sure he’s really close with a bunch of those guys, and really excited to get to see them.”

The Bulldogs obviously have their work cut out against an Alabama team that features SEC leading scorer Brandon Miller (18.7 points per game).

“We better play every bit as hard to have any chance to be competitive. We’ve done that for the most part this year. This team plays hard. In transition defense at times, we’ve left a little to be desired," White said. "If that’s the case in this one, you’ve got no chance. In the halfcourt, on the offensive glass, those are areas that stick out to where we’ve shown a lot of fight throughout the season. We better show that, and we better be better in some of the areas that haven’t been up to par in some of our losses, or they will expose those deficiencies pretty quickly.”



