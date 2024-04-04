If you feel like Georgia has been on the road a lot to start SEC play, you’d be correct.

This weekend’s series at No. 19 Mississippi State (19-11, 4-5) marks the third time in four conference series to start the year that the Bulldogs (23-6, 4-5) have played in venues other than the friendly confines of Foley Field.

Of course, it all will eventually even out, starting next week against Missouri.

But until then, Georgia head coach Wes Johnson will worry about finding some success in always-tough Starkville and reverse his team’s 1-5 record in conference road games thus far this year.

“Three out of your first four series on the road in this league is hard,” Johnson said. “All we can do is keep our mental game where it needs to be, our thoughts. We’re strong. I think we’re starting to get some pitching depth that we can start to lean on. If we do those things, I think we’ll be fine.”

For those looking for games within the game, this weekend’s contests feature two of the top players in the entire country.

Charlie Condon’s exploits have been well-documented.

The redshirt sophomore continues to mash the baseball, batting (.481-19-41, 1.130 slugging percentage). A projected 2024 first-round draft pick, he entered the week leading the country in six offensive categories. After going 5-for-6 with two home runs and three RBIs last Saturday, he has shown himself to be human, going 0-for-9 with one RBI in his past two games.

Meanwhile, MSU boasts sophomore Dakota Jordan (.378-14-42), who headlines an offense that is batting .290 with 34 home runs.

“They’re scrappy at the plate. They probably lead the nation in two-strike foul balls. They’ve got two guys in the middle of the lineup who can absolutely hammer the baseball,” Johnson said. “For us, keys this weekend are throw the ball over the plate, play good defense, and let our offense work.”