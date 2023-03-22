Georgia at Auburn WHERE: Plainsman Park, Auburn, Ala. WHEN: Thursday 7 p.m., Friday 7 p.m., Saturday 3 p.m. RECORDS: Georgia 14-7, 0-3; Auburn 14-6, 0-3 STARTING PITCHERS: Thursday - RH Kolten Smith (1-0, 5-19) vs LH Tommy Vail (2-1, 2.55); Friday - LH Jaden Woods (3-0, 2.96) vs TBA; Saturday - LH Liam Sullivan (3-1, 2.28) vs LH Zach Crotchfelt (0-1, 4.87). TV/RADIO: Thursday - SEC Network (Tom Hart and David Delucci); Friday - SEC Network+ (Lynn Rollins and Kyle Wren); Saturday (Wiley Ballard and Mark Fuller): Georgia Bulldog Radio Network (Jeff Dantzler and David Johnston)

Sebastian Murillo and the Bulldogs hope to have a lot to shout about this weekend at Auburn. (Tony Walsh/UGA Sports Communications)

Stomach bug causing a problem

A five-day stretch of the stomach bug has had a significant effect on the Georgia baseball team, which resumes SEC play with a three-game series at Auburn starting Thursday. Approximately 15 players have been affected since Saturday, including infielder Parks Harber and catcher Fernando Gonzalez, who did not play in Tuesday night’s game against Georgia State. A number of pitchers have also been affected, including freshman Kolten Smith, who will start Thursday’s contest in order to keep Jaden Woods and Liam Sullivan on their regular rest. “We’ve still got some after-effects today. It went through our team pretty quick,” head coach Scott Stricklin said Wednesday before leaving for Auburn. “We hope we’re done with it. It seems to be more of a 24-hour thing. Will David played last night, kind of played through it. (Dalton) Rhadans wasn’t feeling very good and didn’t look like it, although he pitched really well. So health-wise, relatively speaking, we’re good with shoulders, elbows, and knees. But otherwise, we’re trying to get through this stomach bug.” In order to mitigate the situation, Georgia will be taking three vehicles to Auburn. Typically, the team will take one bus to drivable venues. Along with a bus, the Bulldogs will take an additional van and minivan to keep players who need to separate from each other away as much as possible. “Go back to Covid, we took two busses so we could spread out, but it’s one of those things, we’re just trying to limit the contact. But when you’re on a bus, in a locker room, a dugout, and it’s spreading, it’s tough,” Stricklin said. “There’s a lot going on in our campus right now. Other athletes have stomach bugs, and the schools had some guys lose some weight pretty quickly, and now we’ve got to try and put it back on. Guys have been drinking a lot of Pedialyte. I’ve seen a lot of those around.”

Series huge for both team

For both Georgia (14-7, 0-3) and Auburn (14-6, 0-3) the opening weekend of SEC play did not go exactly as planned. The Bulldogs were swept by South Carolina, while the Tigers dropped three on the road at Arkansas. Although it was just the first of 10 conference road series for both teams, in the ultra-competitive SEC, it behooves both teams to come away with a series victory. “No question. Both had tough weekends. We both won our midweek games against in-state rivals, and now we’re coming in on a quick turnaround to play Thursday, Friday, and Saturday,” Stricklin said. “It’s a big series for both teams. Both teams need to win the series, so I anticipate it being hotly contested.” Catcher Fernando Gonzalez said the team’s focus has not changed. “Ultimately you want to win every game, that’s the mentality we have,” Gonzalez said. “We’re down three games, but we’re still going to focus on the rest one at a time and try to win every one.” For Georgia, it’s going to be important for the Bulldogs to play well. Next week, the Bulldogs travel to Vanderbilt against a red-hot Commodore team before returning home in two weeks against Kentucky. It wasn’t just that the Bulldogs, who rebounded to beat Georgia State 8-3 Tuesday night, lost three at home to South Carolina, but how they did. After watching the Gamecocks get a two-out, two-strike, two-run double in the top of the ninth to win 5-4, South Carolina swept the series by run-ruling Georgia 12-2 and 12-1. Stricklin said he’s been pleased with the team’s response since the weekend debacle. ‘I saw Sunday after I spoke to the team, the upperclassmen kept them out there. It was almost like a pseudo team meeting out there in right with the upperclassmen kind of running it. That’s what you need. Whenever you have adversity, you rely on your upperclassmen, you rely on your older guys,” Stricklin said. “We’ve got a lot of good ones here that know how to win, have experience, and are tough kids There’s no question when you go through adversity, you have to rely on your upperclassmen.”

