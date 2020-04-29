Adam Hopkins was on the Rivals.com radar before he started high school. The word had seeped out about his talent and Savannah State actually offered him first.

We saw him last summer, and his athleticism stood out immediately. As coaches closed out their time on the road in January earlier this year, Hopkins got huge news.

On January 31, the final day coaches were allowed out on the road before the spring evaluation period in April, the 6-foot, 170 pound athlete out of Thomasville (Ga.) Thomas County Central got big new from two more in-state programs.

"It was an exciting and blessed day for me," said Hopkins. "I didn't expect offers that day, so it was surprising when Georgia, then Georgia Tech offered. The offers really came a lot earlier than I thought they would. It was just a blessing."

He said he wants to find out more about both schools and he planned to visit Atlanta and Athens this spring before visits were put on hold.

"I have interest in both schools. I know a little more about Georgia, and I like their team and the spirit they play with. I do want to get up to visit each school as soon as I can."

The school Hopkins grew up following is not in his home state, but it is only 45 minutes from his home.

"My grandma liked Florida State, and most of my family has liked Florida State so I grew up liking them too," said Hopkins. "I saw them play Syracuse during the season and I liked it a lot.

"I had a good time, I saw everyone come together and it was a lot of fun. If they offered, that would be a big blessing for me. I know my grandma would love it looking down on me."

Hopkins is in the final weeks of his freshman year, so he is not thinking too much about the offers or recruiting yet. Hopkins said, "The offers motivate me. It is so early for me. If I just keep the spirit and keep working, then many more might come."