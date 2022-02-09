Georgia among top schools for Rivals250 EDGE Tomarrion Parker

Tomarrion Parker announced his top schools on Wednesday afternoon. Georgia is featured in the top five, along with Ohio State, Penn State, Alabama, and Tennessee.

Georgia is among the leaders for one of its top EDGE targets in the 2023 class.

Parker most recently visited Athens for the national championship celebration on Jan. 15. He recapped that visit in an interview with UGASports.

Defensive quality control assistant Robert Muschamp has been one of the primary recruiters for Parker. The two have developed and maintained a strong relationship dating back to last summer.

The Bulldogs are now heavily in pursuit of the pass rusher from Phenix City. According to sources, Georgia is considered the favorite to land Parker at this point.