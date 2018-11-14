Rivals250 running back Kenny McIntosh took his official visit to Athens this past weekend, and it didn't take long for him to decide he'd seen enough.

The nation's No. 112 announced his commitment to the Bulldogs on Tuesday night via Twitter.

"Me and Coach [Dell] McGee have been keeping in touch each day, and he actually came to see one of my games," McIntosh told UGASports.com before the visit. "Definitely I’ve been looking at Georgia and how they put running backs in the NFL. They’re known as RBU. I’m looking at them."

He'd also been keeping tabs on Georgia's season before last weekend.

"The way they run the ball (is what is unique about them), of course. I love how they run it, and I love how they use their running backs in the offense," McIntosh said. "They get them open and into routes."

Georgia's search for a back in the Class of 2019 has been wide open since the decommitment of Rivals100 running back John Emery, but McIntosh more than fills the bill in the kind of player the coaches want.

"They say they need me. They need a big back. I was actually just talking to Coach [Kirby] Smart on Wednesday night. We were talking, and he told me he needed a big back to go four plays and stay in the game," McIntosh said. "They need a guy for fourth downs, and that’s what they like about me right now."

As for his role in the backfield, the high school senior is ready to prove himself.

"I’m not scared to compete. If they’re there, they’re there," he said. "If they’re not, they’re not. We’ll get after that in practice."

McIntosh becomes Georgia's seventeenth commitment for the the Class of 2019 and the fifteenth four-star prospect.

More to come.