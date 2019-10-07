Starks discussed his decision with Rivals.com. “I feel like it was the right fit for me,” he said. “Their style of play matches my game well and who wouldn’t want to play for Coach (Tom) Crean? ”

Attempting to get older in the coming years, Georgia struck via the junior college route on Monday. Eastern Florida guard Mikal Starks committed to the Bulldogs and will enroll next fall with two years of college eligibility remaining.

The Florida native took his official visit to the SEC program over the weekend. Playing for legendary coach Jeremy Shulman that has reached the Elite Eight of the NJCAA National Championships for the past five seasons, Shulman had only praise for Starks. “Mikal is a tough as nails point guard who is a flat out winner. He is an elite defender,” he said. “A big-time scorer and shooter, and simply tough as nails. He has a lot of Fred Van Vleet in him.”

A 6-foot that brings loads of toughness the floor, Starks spoke more on his decision. “They were consistently on me,” he stated. “Showing me that they were interested and really wanted me.”

Expect for Starks to infuse immediate energy, quickness and toughness into the SEC program. He will enroll next fall alongside recently committed teammate Jonathan Ned and each will have two years of college eligibility remaining once they arrive on the Georgia campus.