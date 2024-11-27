Georgia a major contender for 4-star safety Jordan Smith

Inside, check out the latest on Georgia's playoff projections following Tuesday nights' announcements.
Watch the video of and read the transcript to Kirby Smart's Tuesday night presser ahead of Georgia Tech.
Inside, check out the key points from Kirby Smart's press conference Tuesday afternoon.
Inside, see what Kirby Smart had to say about the return of wide receiver Colbie Young.
The Bulldogs are happy to make the SEC Championship, but the road to the playoffs goes through Georgia Tech.
Inside, check out the latest on Georgia's playoff projections following Tuesday nights' announcements.
Watch the video of and read the transcript to Kirby Smart's Tuesday night presser ahead of Georgia Tech.
Inside, check out the key points from Kirby Smart's press conference Tuesday afternoon.