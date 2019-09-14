It was easy breezy for No. 3 Georgia, which rolled past Arkansas State Saturday afternoon by a 55-0 score.

The game was never in doubt, as quarterback Jake Fromm threw for three touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs (3-0), who amassed 656 total yards, the fifth-most in school history.

To make it simpler for our subscribers to make sure they don't miss a bit of coverage, we've established this landing page for every one of our post-game links.

Enjoy!