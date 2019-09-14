News More News
football

Georgia 55, Arkansas State 0

Anthony Dasher • UGASports
Editor

It was easy breezy for No. 3 Georgia, which rolled past Arkansas State Saturday afternoon by a 55-0 score.

The game was never in doubt, as quarterback Jake Fromm threw for three touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs (3-0), who amassed 656 total yards, the fifth-most in school history.

To make it simpler for our subscribers to make sure they don't miss a bit of coverage, we've established this landing page for every one of our post-game links.

Enjoy!

It was another huge offensive day for Georgia against Arkansas State.
STORIES

Post-game news and notes

Jake Fromm shines bright against Red Wolves

Dawgs post a shutout

Let the hype begin

What did Arkansas State say about Georgia?

Final Stats

ANALYSIS

Four reasons Georgia beat Arkansas State

VIDEO

Player interviews

Kirby Smart press conference

Blake Anderson press conference


PHOTOS

Photo Gallery

