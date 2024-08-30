Inside, we kick off our Opposition Research series by checking in with friend Larry Williams of TigerIllustrated.
With questions over the availability of Trevor Etienne for Saturday's game, could Cash Jones plan an integral role?
Georgia commit Jontavius Wyman is already showing the confidence of a top cornerback as seen last week.
UGASports chooses another Bulldog who could do it all as the player to best wear Georgia's No. 2 jersey...
During Wednesday's SEC Teleconference, Kirby Smart talked about his biggest fear for Saturday and more.
