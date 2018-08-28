He may not be the biggest. He may not be the strongest. But when it comes to earning the respect of Georgia’s offensive line, senior Lamont Gaillard stands out.

Following the graduation of Isaiah Wynn, Kirby Smart and assistant coach Sam Pittman were hoping someone would fill the leadership role at the position. Gaillard happily obliged.

“I definitely consider myself the leader of the group,” Galliard said. “Of course, Isaiah was the bell cow, but I’ve taken than over now.”

It’s a role he’s proud to have. Georgia has a long-standing tradition of outstanding centers, a group that most recently has included the likes of Ben Jones and David Andrews, currently with the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots, respectively.

“I enjoy it,” Gaillard said. “It’s just me stepping up. It helps my game. Knowing that I’m the oldest guy on the line helps them get prepared, because they know I can help them.”

He’s not afraid to chew a little tail if the situation calls for it.

“I have been more outspoken,” Gaillard said. “I’ll say words, and I’ll get on them when I need to. But we’re just here to work.”

The fact Gaillard is not afraid to lead makes him a favorite of head coach Kirby Smart.

“He has great toughness. He's able to push through pain and injury. He's very bright. And I'll tell you what he is, he's really competitive. When we mess something up, if we don't do something right on the offensive line, he gets upset. It bothers him and he wants to command the other offensive linemen to get it right,” Smart said.

“When he demands that, we usually have pretty good success. So, I've been very pleased with what he's shown in his improvement and getting better.’

Others are taking notice.

When the SEC announced the annual preseason Coaches All-SEC Team, Gaillard was chosen as the second-team center. Alabama’s Ross Pierschbacher was tabbed to the first unit.

Smart was asked if he thought Gaillard was one of the best in the league.

"I think that's for somebody else to judge, from a standpoint of where he's rated and those kinds of things, but Lamont Gaillard is a really good leader for us,” Smart said. “He has gotten better since we got here, but that's probably to be expected, because before we got here, it's my understanding he was on the defensive line, then switched.

"It's probably a good move for him, because when we do sprints and we do shuttle drills, and we do change-of-direction drills, you watch Lamont, and he's beating the defensive linemen. Offensive linemen don't always beat the defensive linemen, but Lamont does.” Gaillard’s just glad everything worked out.

“I just wanted to play,” Gaillard said of the switch that took place four seasons ago. “I didn’t care what position, what side of the ball. Just as long as I got on the field. That’s all that mattered.”