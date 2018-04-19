Georgia released its G-Day roster Thursday and there were a couple items of note.

For one, quarterbacks Jake Fromm and Justin Fields will be on opposite teams, Fromm with the Red and Fields with the Black squad.

Under Smart, the Red squad has typically consisted of the No. 1 offense and No. 2 defense while the Black squad features the No. 1 defense and the No. 2 offense.

So, what can we glean?

Actually not a ton. Competition will continue through the summer, and obviously through all of fall camp leading up to the season-opener, but at least we can tell what players - at least initially - have opened Smart's eyes.

At wide receiver, it was certainly no surprise to see Riley Ridley, Mecole Hardman and Terry Godwin listed among the top group of receivers, but Trey Blount's name may catch some off guard.

Running back D'Andre Swift, Elijah Holyfield and Brian Herrien will each play for the Red Squad.

Ditto on the Black Team defensive line, where DaQuan Hawkins-Muckle is matched on the defensive line with Jonathan Ledbetter, Julian Rochester, Malik Herring and Tyler Clark.

Seeing Natrez Patrick listed on the Red Team defense was also interesting, considering he's been seen working with the first group at inside linebacker during practice.

Walter Grant, Robert Beal and D'Andre Walker are listed as the top three outside linebackers with the Black squad.

Meanwhile, there were no real surprises in the secondary, as Richard LeCounte, J.R. Reed, Deandre Baker, Tyrique McGhee were all placed on the Black Team, as was Mark Webb, who suffered an apparent knee injury Tuesday in practice and will not play in the game.