Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-04-19 17:01:45 -0500') }} football Edit

G-Day roster breakdown

Baeawu8bndq7m0xgu1wd
Radi Nabulsi
Anthony Dasher • UGASports.com
Editor

Georgia released its G-Day roster Thursday and there were a couple items of note.

For one, quarterbacks Jake Fromm and Justin Fields will be on opposite teams, Fromm with the Red and Fields with the Black squad.

Under Smart, the Red squad has typically consisted of the No. 1 offense and No. 2 defense while the Black squad features the No. 1 defense and the No. 2 offense.

So, what can we glean?

Actually not a ton. Competition will continue through the summer, and obviously through all of fall camp leading up to the season-opener, but at least we can tell what players - at least initially - have opened Smart's eyes.

At wide receiver, it was certainly no surprise to see Riley Ridley, Mecole Hardman and Terry Godwin listed among the top group of receivers, but Trey Blount's name may catch some off guard.

Running back D'Andre Swift, Elijah Holyfield and Brian Herrien will each play for the Red Squad.

Ditto on the Black Team defensive line, where DaQuan Hawkins-Muckle is matched on the defensive line with Jonathan Ledbetter, Julian Rochester, Malik Herring and Tyler Clark.

Seeing Natrez Patrick listed on the Red Team defense was also interesting, considering he's been seen working with the first group at inside linebacker during practice.

Walter Grant, Robert Beal and D'Andre Walker are listed as the top three outside linebackers with the Black squad.

Meanwhile, there were no real surprises in the secondary, as Richard LeCounte, J.R. Reed, Deandre Baker, Tyrique McGhee were all placed on the Black Team, as was Mark Webb, who suffered an apparent knee injury Tuesday in practice and will not play in the game.

Red Team Quarterbacks
Name Class

Jake Fromm

Sophomore

Sam Vaughn

Senior

Stetson Bennett

Redshirt Freshman
Red Team Running Backs
Name Position

D'Andre Swift

Sophomore

Elijah Holyfield

Junior

Brian Herrien

Junior
Red Team Offensive Line
Name Class

Andrew Thomas

Sophomore

Lamont Gaillard

Senior

Ben Cleveland

Redshirt Sophomore

Isaiah WIlson

Redshirt Sophomore

Kendall Baker

Senior

Sean Fogarty

Senior

Solomon Kindley

Redshirt Sophomore
Red Team Wide Receivers
Name Class

Trey Blount

Sophomore

Terry Godwin

Senior

Mecole Hardman

Junior

Josh Moran

Redshirt Sophomore

Wyatt Payne

Junior

Jayson Stanley

Senior

Steven Van Tifflin

Senior

Riley Ridley

Junior
Red Team Tight Ends
Name Player

Isaac Nauta

Junior

Charlie Woerner

Junior
Red Team Defensive Line
Name Class

Chris Barnes

Redshirt Sophomore

Michael Barnett

Junior

Michail Carter

Junior

David Marshall

Junior

Antonio Poole

Junior

Devonte Wyatt

Redshirt Freshman

Justin Young

Junior
Red Team Inside Linebacker
Name Class

John Eager

Junior

Jaden Hunter

Sophomore

Natrez Patrick

Senior

Monty Rice

Sophomore
Red Team Outside Linebackers
Name Player

Keyon Brown

Senior

Brenton Cox

Freshman

Jaleel Laguins

Redshirt Sophomore

Kolby Wyatt

Sophomore
Red Team Punter
Name Class

Marshall Long

Redshirt Sophomore
Red Team Kicker
Name Class

Rodrigo Blankenship

Junior
Red Team Long Snapper
Name Class

Nick Moore

Senior
Black Team Quarterbacks
Name Class

Justin Fields

Freshman

Christian Kerut

Freshman

Stetson Bennett

Redshirt Freshman
Black Team Running Backs
Name Class

Ian Donald-McInture

Redshirt Sophomore

Christian Dufrene

Junior

Prather Hudson

Redshirt Sophomore

Kyle Levell

Redshirt Sophomore

Loftin Tidwell

Redshirt Freshman

Zamir White

Freshman
Black Team Offensive Line
Name Class

Pat Allen

Junior

Warren Ericson

Freshman

Daniel Gothard

Redshirt Sophomore

DeMarcus Hayes

Junior

Trey Hill

Freshman

Netori Johnson

Redshirt Freshman

Cade Mays

Freshman

Justin Shaffer

Sophomore
Black Team Wide Receivers
Name Class

Patrick Bond

Freshman

Patrick Burke

Redshirt Sopohomore

Ahkil Crumpton

Senior

J.T. Dooley

Redshirt Freshman

J.J. Holloman

Sophomore

Kearins Jackson

Freshman

Matt Landers

Redshirt Sophomore

Cameron Moore

Redshirt Freshman

Tyler Simmons

Junior

Reid Tulowitzky

Redshirt Freshman
Black Team Tight Ends
Name Class

Wix Patton

Redshirt Freshman

Mitchell Werntz

Freshman

Jackson Harris

Senior
Black Team Defensive Line
Name Class

Tyler Clark

Junior

Daquan Hawkins-Muckle

Senior

Malik Herring

Sophomore

Jonathan Ledbetter

Senior

Koby Pryz

Redshirt Freshman

Julian Rochester

Junior
Black Team Inside Linebackers
Name Class

Tae Crowder

Junior

Nate McBride

Sophomore

Juwan Taylor

Senior
Black Team Outside Linebackers
Name Class

Robert Beal

Redshirt Freshman

Walter Grant

Sophomore

D'Andre Walker

Senior
Black Team Defensive Backs
Name Class

Deandre Baker

Senior

Richard LeCounte

Sophomore

Tyrique McGhee

Sophomore

Jordan McKinney

Redshirt Freshman

William Poole

Sophomore

J.R. Reid

Junior

Mark Webb

Sophomore

Jarvis Wilson

Senior
Black Team Kicker
Name Class

Brooks Buce

Redshirt Freshman
Black Team Punter
Name Class

Bill Rubright

Redshirt Freshman
Black Team Long Snapper
Name Class

Oregon Morgan

Redshirt Freshman
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}