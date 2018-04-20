Another G-Day is upon us and Kirby Smart is calling all Dawgs to pack Sanford Stadium as much as possible.

Kickoff Saturday is set for 4 p.m., and while folks unable to make it can catch the game on ESPN, Georgia’s head coach is banking on another packed house to impress the 100 or so recruits expected to be on hand to watch the Bulldogs play.

Of course, there’s plenty of reason for fans to check out the current edition of Georgia Bulldogs; so below, we take a look at five areas of focus, and what fans can look for during Saturday’s action.

Keep an eye on the quarterbacks: To your average fan, this is probably one of – if not the – biggest reason for coming. Jake Fromm is back for his second go-round as Georgia’s starting quarterback, but Justin Fields is the young man many no doubt will come to see.

Fields and Fromm have waged a spirited competition throughout spring, and Saturday’s game will be the first chance fans will have to see him in action.

What to expect: Fans will get to see plenty from both Fromm and Fields, as both are on separate teams (Fromm Red, Fields Black), and based on Smart’s first two spring contests, each quarterback should be throwing the ball often.

Both will be off limit to contact, per usual, but fans should still get a good taste of Fields’ athleticism, while Fromm – who by all accounts has had an outstanding spring – should be just as poised and accurate as he was for the most part last year.

You Stetson Bennett fans will get a nice look at the redshirt freshman, too.

Early enrollees debut: Beside quarterbacks, early enrollees always get a lot of attention at G-Day and Saturday will be no exception.

The Bulldogs have eight such players – Cade Mays, Trey Hill, Kearis Jackson, Zamir White, Warren Ericson, Brenton Cox, Divaad Wilson, and Fields – who have been in school since January, and six of those will be playing in Sanford Stadium for the first time.

Two – White and Wilson – are out while recovering from their respective ACL injuries, but certainly keep an eye on the remaining six. Smart commented on Thursday that all eight continue to practice like “they’ve been there before,” although this will mark the first time they’ve played in front of as many people as they will Saturday afternoon.

What to expect: Plenty of opportunities - All six available early enrollees will play for the Black squad, so from that perspective, they’ll be easy to keep up with.

Look for Cox to see a heavy dose of action at outside linebacker, while Mays, Ericson, and Hill will each get reps with the second-team offensive line. Pay close attention to how they work against the first-team offense.

Running back usage: D’Andre Swift is officially listed as questionable with a groin injury, something he’s nursed from the start of spring practice.

White is also a no-go as he’s rehabbing his ACL, which has left plenty of opportunities for the likes of Elijah Holyfield, Brian Herrien, along with a bevy of walk-ons, led by Prather Hudson.

Even when health hasn’t been an issue, coaches have been judicious when doling out too many carries to their known commodities. No need to get anyone banged up in a practice game.

What to expect: Smart says that Swift will be a game-time decision, but if you’re going to twist my arm, the guess here is he won’t play.

He might get an opportunity or two in pass pro, as pass protection is an area he can stand to improve. But as far as carries, I’m not expecting many, if any.

That will leave Herrien and Holyfield, who I suspect will get around eight carries each, with the walk-ons, getting ample opportunities to show what they can do.

All that said, however, the expectation here is for G-Day to be all about the pass. Don’t be surprised to see Fromm and Fields put the ball up 25 times apiece, as Smart does want to put on a good show.

Linebacker competition: There’s obviously plenty of vacancies here and no shortage of players looking to fill those roles.

On the Black Team, Tae Crowder, Nate McBride and Juwan Taylor will rep against the first-unit offense of the Red Team, with Monty Rice, Natrez Patrick and Jaden Hunter doing so for the Red.

D’Andre Walker, Walter Grant and Robert Beal will play outside linebacker for the Black Team, with the Red Team outside backers consisting of Keyon Brown, Brenton Cox and Jaleel Laguins.

What to expect: Expect for Cox – one of the early enrollees – to get a long look on Saturday. The freshman has had his moments, and coaches are anxious to see how he responds in front of a big crowd. Don’t be surprised to see the former five-star performer be credited with a couple of “sacks.”

Wide receiver rotation: Terry Godwin, Mecole Hardman, and Riley Ridley are Georgia’s top three returning receivers. We basically know what they can do. But more depth is obviously needed.

There’s no shortage of players, but Smart wants to see some up their game. Tyler Simmons, Jayson Stanley, Matt Landers, Trey Blount, Jeremiah Holloman, Ahkil Crumpton and Jackson will all see plenty of action, and with Fromm and Fields expected to air it out, there could be some impressive numbers posted.

What to expect: Invariably, a receiver has a huge game at G-Day that nobody saw coming. Remember Jonathan Rumph? Not knocking Rumph by any means, but sometimes spring game numbers aren’t always the best indicator of what’s going to happen once fall rolls around.

That could very well happen come Saturday, but instead of getting caught up in the stats, pay attention to what receivers are actually getting the reps and who is running with what group. That will be a better indicator of who coaches believe can be a contributor heading into fall camp.