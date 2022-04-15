G-Day Preview

PARKING: Parking for G-Day is free of charge and available on a first-come-first-served basis. A limited number of Game Day parking lots will be reserved for parking permits only. Tailgating for G-Day is permitted, with normal on-campus Game Day procedures in place, beginning at 7:00 a.m. A G-Day campus parking map is available for viewing on www.georgiadogs.com. The Game Day shuttle service will also be running from the East Campus Parking Deck and the Intramural Fields, off College Station Road.

If there’s one thing that Kirby Smart insists that he sees from his players during spring practice, it’s effort.

So far, he’s liked what he’s seen.

While Smart admits there were some disappointing practices early on, his Bulldogs have apparently finished off the spring with a bang.

“I've been pleased with the progress we've made. We've been able to get a lot of quality reps. We've improved our depth not to where we need to be, but we've improved it,” Smart told 680 the Fan Thursday. “You know, there are a lot of guys that have gotten work due to some injured players that I think is going to create a lot of competition in the fall.”

Bulldog fans will see for themselves Saturday afternoon (1 p.m., ESPN2) when Georgia holds its annual G-Day scrimmage at Sanford Stadium.

There will be a lot to watch. As usual, both teams will be split up into two groups, with the first-team offense and second-team offense second matched up against the first-team defense and second-team defense.

It should prove to be quite the offensive display.

Spring games almost always favor the respective offenses, and this year figures to be no exception.

Quarterbacks Stetson Bennet, Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff, and early enrollee Gunner Stockton will have plenty of opportunities to throw the ball around, which should lead to an exciting afternoon.

It will also be an opportunity for fans to check out tight end Arik Gilbert for the first time. The former five-star sat out last year, but is back and apparently making a good impression. Smart has spoken highly of his effort, and with Darnell Washington (foot) and Brock Bowers (shoulder) out, Gilbert has received plenty of extra reps.

Keep an eye on the newcomers. Nineteen early enrollees will debut on the Sanford Stadium turf for the first time, although a few will not dress out as they recover from surgeries.

"Well, you always like to see how these young guys react to a big environment. I don't think any of these (new) guys have played in front of a crowd this size in their career,” Smart said. “I like to see the mid-years and the guys that maybe didn't have a major role last year take on a bigger role. You think about last year's G-Day game and some of the guys that made plays. Stetson wasn't getting a ton of reps, and AD Mitchell made some big catches. That kind of was foreshadowing for this season.”

Saturday’s G-Day figures to be no exception.

Due to normal attrition and the NFL Draft, there are a number of positions that the coaches are looking to fill.

Offensively, who will make up the first two offensive lines?

It’s the same at wide receiver. Last year it was Mitchell. Who will it be this time?

Dominick Blaylock is back on the field, healthy after his two ACL surgeries. De’Nylon Morrissette and speedster C.J. Smith could open some eyes.

On defense, focus will be on the defensive line, where replacements have to be found for Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt, and Travon Walker.

The same is true at middle linebacker. We’ve heard a lot this spring about Jamon Dumas-Johnson, but others are needed, too. Will freshman Jalen Walker impress? Does redshirt freshman Xavian Sorey stand out?

It’s same story, same verse in the secondary.

This is another area where you're going to see some different faces, partly due to injury, but also due to the fact the Bulldogs have key players to replace, such as Lewis Cine and Derion Kendrick.

On special teams, Austrailian punter Brett Thorson will receive ample opportunities.

It promises to be an interesting afternoon.