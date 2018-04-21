Join the Rivals community!
Subscribe
Home
Prospect Search
Home
Prospect Search
Your account has an invalid email address. Please update it here.
Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
{{timeAgo(content.live_at)}}
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-04-21 18:24:13 -0500') }}
football
Edit
G-Day post-game interviews
Paul Maharry •
UGASports.com
@pmaharry
Staff
Related
{{ link.display_text }}
Related
{{ link.display_text }}
|
Jake Fromm
Mecole Hardman
Jonathan Ledbetter
Lamont Gaillard
Riley Ridley
Andrew Thomas
Deandre Baker
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}