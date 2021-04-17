Following Saturday’s G-Day game Kirby Smart was asked if this was the deepest quarterback room he’s had during his previous five years as Georgia’s head coach.

His answer may or may not surprise you.

After all, during Smart’s tenure, he’s coached the likes of Jacob Eason, Jake Fromm, and Justin Fields. Although the trio was briefly together when Fields initially came to Georgia as an early enrollee, Smart acknowledged his current quartet of JT Daniels, Carson Beck, Stetson Bennett, and Brock Vandagriff has a pretty positive feel.

“Top to bottom, I really feel really good about all four of them. I don’t know that we can say we’ve ever had four that you feel confident about. These four I feel really good about,” Smart said. “I think they’re good football players. I think they’re bright, I think they are intelligent, and they challenge themselves.”

All four certainly flashed during Saturday’s G-Day game, won by the Red team over the Black, 28-23.

Daniels completed 28 of 41 passes for 324 yards and three touchdowns while quarterbacking the Red squad, with Beck completing 22 of 31 passes for 236 yards and two scores for the Black.

Stetson Bennett completed three of the four passes he attempted for 58 yards, while Vandagriff made a favorable impression with his play in front of Georgia fans for the first time.

The former five-star completed the first two passes he attempted before running for 13 yards. He finished 6 of 9 for 47 yards.

Per Smart, what fans saw Saturday was basically what he and his offensive coaches witnessed all during the spring.

“It’s hard to compare it to other years, as we’ve certainly had a talented quarterback room before. But with four guys you feel good about, it’s hard to have that in college football. They challenged themselves, and to be honest, we set our practices up where they get to develop,” Smart said. “You only got to see a piece of that today, and it’s unfortunate, because there’s only one quarterback on the field at a time. In our practices, a lot of times there are two out there and more reps available. So, we’re trying to get their growth to happen a little faster than it would without getting the reps.”