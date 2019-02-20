The University of Georgia Athletic Association on Wednesday approved funds of $1.2 million to hire an architectural firm to determine what kind of renovation and expansion will take place at the school’s athletic headquarters, better known as the Butts-Mehre Building.

A decision on the firm is expected to take place in March.

The study will include upgrading existing space in addition to new construction which house a new weight room, training room, offices and other support areas. It remains unclear where such a facility could be built, although it’s believed it will be adjacent to the school’s indoor practice facility.

“That’s why we are hiring an architect in the middle of March to answer those questions. We don’t really know. That’s what helps us with an architect who can define those parameters,” athletic director Greg McGarity said. “The president (Jere Morehead) and I, we haven’t talked about any of the scope because we don’t really know what it can entail. We have an idea of what can be done, but the timeline, everything else, is up in the air.”

However, fundraising is already set to begin.

According to Morehead, plans are already place for a spring fundraising tour where McGarity, head football coach Kirby Smart and head basketball coach Tom Crean will hit the road in a drive to help raise the necessary money for whatever construction is to take place.

“We have already set a number of major fundraising dates that are all aligned on our calendars so we plan on asking our supporters to begin supporting this project and get behind it,” Morehead, who said the Butts-Mehre renovation/expansion is the next item on the football to-do list.

“Gosh, look at what we’ve been doing. We’ve built an indoor practice arena, the West End Zone, so I can’t imagine any school that’s been on a faster pace than the University of Georgia since Kirby arrived and this is the next thing on the agenda," Morehead said. "We’ve got to get it planned and designed, but as we’re planning and designing, we’re going to start fundraising for it.”

Whatever the upgrade/new facility will entail, Morehead said the plan is to make it happen as fast as it can be done.

“The typical process at the Board of Regents is you spend a year planning and designing for a new building on campus so we’ll try to move this one along just as rapidly as possible,” Morehead said. “But we’re going to need our supporters step up, and once again support our football team with what we need to do.”

In other news from Wednesday’s quarterly meeting of the UGA Athletic Association:

…The Board also voted unanimously to allocate $8.5 million toward the new grandstand at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex. Deputy Athletic Director Josh Brooks presented plans for the grandstand, which will improve the fan experience with better sightlines, permanent concessions, new restroom facilities, and chair back seats in the lower seating area. The project will also include the construction of a new 1750-square foot press box. Construction is scheduled to begin this May and will be completed in February of 2020.

…Funding was also requested for new light-emitting diode (LED) lighting as well as an update of the waterproofing of seating sections in Sanford Stadium.