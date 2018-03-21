Kirby Smart has tried to insist that this team is different than the one that fell to heartbreak on Jan. 8, but it still lingers for some.

The third-year head coach lost 31 seniors and two starting juniors (Trenton Thompson and Roquan Smith) after the National Championship, but mentioning the 41-yard pass to Devonta Smith that allowed for crimson confetti to fall from the rafters of Mercedes-Benz Stadium can be a sore subject.

“Honestly, I’m still not over it,” Georgia senior wide receiver Terry Godwin said. “It’s something I dream about every night. We worked so hard that year and came up one play short. That hurt me tremendously to see the seniors weep.”

Smart reminds his team that it was also one play away from not claiming a Rose Bowl victory over Oklahoma to get to the title game, too. It was a 17-point comeback for the Bulldogs, but the result could’ve been flipped if they didn’t get a few breaks.

Nevertheless, each player available to the media on Monday used the word “hungry” to briefly describe the mentality headed into the 15 spring practices nearly 10 weeks after the loss.

Some players used the cliché of “chip on the shoulder” to describe the team’s mantra, but Jonathan Ledbetter rebuked that and said Smart took away that pressure fairly early. Instead, he reminded his team that nothing is taken for granted.

A 13-2 record wouldn’t have been possible without a strong ethic, according to senior defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter.

“I’m definitely working out harder than I ever have before because I know how it feels,” he said. “Some of our younger guys may not know exactly how it feels. They may not have had a bigger role in that game. But the older guys are going to put what we feel into them and it’s going to show. They’re going to work just as hard.”

Smart is all about his phrases and his frequently-used ones from a season ago are well-known, whether it be “Keep Chopping” or “Keep the Main Thing the Main Thing.” Whether the fan base was in favor of those terms or not, it was something that the players seemingly predicated their season upon.

Headed into the 2018 campaign, Georgia introduced a couple of new expressions. On the front-cover of its spring media guide, the acronym W.I.N. is used with the message “What’s Important Now?” Then, Smart broke out one from John C. Maxwell to open his press conference.

“Change is inevitable, but growth is optional, and I think that's a great mantra for this team,” Smart said. “This team has to create a new identity for itself. A lot of that has already started in the off-season program, guys challenging each other, pushing each other, and we're not going to get where we want to go if we don't have great leadership.”

Whether it be coaching realignment or roster turnover, Georgia will have to work to rebuild a new chemistry and play with a host of new athletes. But most of them, however, remember that moment and will try to use it as fuel.

“We got a little taste of it,” tight end Isaac Nauta said. “We want to get back.”

Georgia welcomes eight early enrollees and a host of others will join the program in June. As they become acclimated to the collegiate game, similar words will be said each time they enter the locker room.

“We tell these young guys, we never want to come up one play short again,” Godwin added. “That’s the difference between a national championship, and being the runner-up. Nobody ever remembers the runner-up. You always remember the champion. We don’t want to be one play short.”