FSU commit Quashon Fuller hopes to see Georgia relationship rekindled
Rivals250 defensive lineman Quashon Fuller has been committed to Florida State for some time, but that doesn't mean he's not considering other options.Like the Georgia Bulldogs."You would think the...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news