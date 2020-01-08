Jake Fromm will not be returning to Georgia for his senior year, the Bulldogs junior quarterback announced.

The Warner Robins native made his decision public, opting to leave a year early for the NFL, despite a season that saw his overall numbers drop from his previous two campaigns.

Fromm’s news comes on the heels of announcements by safety Richard LeCounte, Eric Stokes, and defensive end Malik Herring that they would return for their senior years.

The quarterback joins Andrew Thomas, Isaiah Wilson and Solomon Kindley as the Bulldogs who decides to turn pro.



