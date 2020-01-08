Fromm headed to the NFL
Jake Fromm will not be returning to Georgia for his senior year, the Bulldogs junior quarterback announced.
The Warner Robins native made his decision public, opting to leave a year early for the NFL, despite a season that saw his overall numbers drop from his previous two campaigns.
Fromm’s news comes on the heels of announcements by safety Richard LeCounte, Eric Stokes, and defensive end Malik Herring that they would return for their senior years.
The quarterback joins Andrew Thomas, Isaiah Wilson and Solomon Kindley as the Bulldogs who decides to turn pro.
Go Dawgs and God Bless pic.twitter.com/hz0qxJLumE— JakefromStateFromm (@FrommJake) January 8, 2020
After completing 62.2 percent of his passes as a freshman and 67.3 in 2018 as a sophomore, Fromm saw his completion rate drop to 60.3 after he failed to complete 50 percent of his throws in each of the Bulldogs’ past five games.
Fromm also saw his passing efficiency fall to a career-low 139.67, following results of 160.09 as a freshman and 171.21 his sophomore year.
However, in Georgia’s 26-14 win over Baylor in the Sugar Bowl, Fromm was more like his old self, completing 20 of 30 passes for 250 yards and two touchdowns.
With Fromm leaving, Georgia's quarterback situation for the upcoming fall suddenly get a lot more interesting.
The Bulldogs return Stetson Bennett and early enrollee Carson Beck, along with redshirt freshman D'Wan Mathis, who still has not been cleared for contact following surgery last May to remove a cyst from his brain.
Georgia could also reach for a graduate transfer.
Among those available include Stanford's K.J. Costello, Wake Forest's Jamie Newman, Clemson's Chase Brice, and Boston College's Anthony Brown.
More to come.