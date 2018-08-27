Jake Fromm’s to-do list didn’t change just because freshman Justin Fields was on campus competing for the starting quarterback job.

Those plans were already in place.

“For me, it was stay consistent, be a better leader, and for me get better in the pocket and be more accurate,” Fromm said. “Those are a couple of things. You always have to go into a camp, into a summer having those couple of things to get better.”

Did anyone actually doubt that he would?

Fromm spoke to the media for this first time since the start of fall practice on Monday. The subjects, as you might imagine, varied.

In the 10 or so minutes he spent with reporters, Fromm fielded questions on his past season with the Bulldogs, his competition with Fields, as well as what it’s like to be the quarterback for a national power like the Bulldogs.

Of course, there was the big one: "Will you be the starting quarterback for Saturday’s season-opener against Austin Peay?"

Not that this has seriously been any doubt. The Houston County native has worked with the first team offense ever since the start of camp, and while Fields, from all reports, has impressed with his opportunities—this is Fromm’s team.

“Umm, we’ve definitely had a conversation, and I’ve been working a lot with the ones this fall camp,” Fromm said coyly. “I’m excited to see what happens.”

Breaking news? No, it’s not. When the Bulldogs take the field Saturday against Austin Peay (3:30, ESPN), No. 11 will be the man under center.

“Jake’s going to be Jake, and that’s all we need,” center Lamont Gaillard said.