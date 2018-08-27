Fromm focused
Jake Fromm’s to-do list didn’t change just because freshman Justin Fields was on campus competing for the starting quarterback job.
Those plans were already in place.
“For me, it was stay consistent, be a better leader, and for me get better in the pocket and be more accurate,” Fromm said. “Those are a couple of things. You always have to go into a camp, into a summer having those couple of things to get better.”
Did anyone actually doubt that he would?
Fromm spoke to the media for this first time since the start of fall practice on Monday. The subjects, as you might imagine, varied.
In the 10 or so minutes he spent with reporters, Fromm fielded questions on his past season with the Bulldogs, his competition with Fields, as well as what it’s like to be the quarterback for a national power like the Bulldogs.
Of course, there was the big one: "Will you be the starting quarterback for Saturday’s season-opener against Austin Peay?"
Not that this has seriously been any doubt. The Houston County native has worked with the first team offense ever since the start of camp, and while Fields, from all reports, has impressed with his opportunities—this is Fromm’s team.
“Umm, we’ve definitely had a conversation, and I’ve been working a lot with the ones this fall camp,” Fromm said coyly. “I’m excited to see what happens.”
Breaking news? No, it’s not. When the Bulldogs take the field Saturday against Austin Peay (3:30, ESPN), No. 11 will be the man under center.
“Jake’s going to be Jake, and that’s all we need,” center Lamont Gaillard said.
Head coach Kirby Smart is still doing his part to “keep ‘em guessing.”
Georgia’s game notes for Saturday did not include a depth chart, nor did he make any sort of confirmation when asked if he wanted to make his starting quarterback official once and for all.
“We're not announcing a starting lineup for all the positions. Jake's been going with ones the whole time. I think Jake would tell you the same thing, and Justin would tell you the same thing. They both want to do what's best for the team. They both want to give us a chance to win football games,” Smart said.
“They have prepared really hard; both of them have. I think the game will dictate how we get to play those guys. I don't know how that is going to come out, but there's no plan, (as in) this is what's going to happen, this is when he's going to play. We're not into that. We're going to kind of see how the game goes. Both of these kids have practiced their tails off, and both of them have done a good job in fall camp.”
Fromm joked that he’s tried to stay above the fray.
“Honestly, I’ve kind of kept out of it,” Fromm said. “I go to school, and I come to football every day; I don’t really read a whole lot. For me it’s all about coming to work, and we’re obviously getting after it.”
For those wondering, Fromm’s left-hand injury he suffered during a boating accident over the summer is not an issue.
Although he continues to wear a brace to protect the injury, it does not and will not affect his play when it comes to Saturday’s game against the Governors.
As for Fields, yes, the freshman has made an impression.
“He’s obviously a great competitor,” Fromm said. “He makes a lot of great plays and a lot of great throws, too, so it kind of puts you on edge and makes you want to one-up him.”
Smart said Fromm continues to do everything he’s asked—and then some.
“I think for Jake's sake, the most important thing he could do for this camp and even spring practice, was be a better player and grow and get better. And he's done that. He's done everything we've asked him to do,” Smart said. “I’ve been very pleased with that. And the fact he's up today, I think, tells you a lot about his leadership qualities and who he is. He's managed that really well.
"I'm very pleased with what he's done for our team from a stand-in-front-of-the-group, command the respect, grow us a player, picking the right plays to put in. He's done a really good job of that. And we want that for every player on our team. We want every guy on our team to lead by example and do things the right way. And Jake's done that since he's been here."