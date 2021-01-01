UGASports - From the pits to peachy keen

From the pits to peachy keen
ATLANTA - Georgia struggled for three-plus quarters before Jack Podlesny's 53-yard field goal with three seconds left helped lift the Bulldogs to a 24-21 win over Cincinnati in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.
Azeez Ojulari capped the scoring for the Bulldogs when he sacked Bearcat quarterback Desmond Ridder in the end zone for a safety as the game came to an end.
