UGASports - From the pits to peachy keen

{{ timeAgo('2021-01-01 20:44:22 -0600') }} football Edit

From the pits to peachy keen

Anthony Dasher • UGASports
Editor

ATLANTA - Georgia struggled for three-plus quarters before Jack Podlesny's 53-yard field goal with three seconds left helped lift the Bulldogs to a 24-21 win over Cincinnati in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

Azeez Ojulari capped the scoring for the Bulldogs when he sacked Bearcat quarterback Desmond Ridder in the end zone for a safety as the game came to an end.

As usual, UGASports fills all your coverage needs with our extensive coverage, including tons of stories and analysis.

Kirby Smart escapes the Powerade bath after his Bulldogs beat Cincinnati in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.
Kirby Smart escapes the Powerade bath after his Bulldogs beat Cincinnati in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. (The Peach Bowl)

News

Post-game news and notes

Podlesny lives out a game

Bearcats reflect on loss

Georgia's strong finish closes out Cincinnati

Analysis

What just happened

By the Numbers

PFF Report Card

Jason Butt column: Bulldogs proved they were motivated just fine, thank you

Brent Rollins' post-game thoughts and observations

Video/Photos

Video: Kirby Smart, Azeez Ojulari and JT Daniels post-game press conference

Video: Jack Podelesny, Christopher Smith and Nakobe Dean post-game press conference

Video: Cincinnati head coach Luke Ficklin

Photo Gallery

