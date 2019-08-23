Georgia was back on the practice field Friday afternoon, it's next-to-last session before the Bulldogs begin their normal game-week preparations next Monday.

The Bulldogs will practice again on Saturday, in what head coach Kirby Smart deemed will be a "physical session"with focus on Vanderbilt. It will not be a scrimmage.

As far as Thursday's practice goes, there was good news on the field as linebacker Nakobe Dean was back on the field for the first time in over a week.

You can read our complete practice report right here.