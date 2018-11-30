Injury Update

ATLANTA – Right guard Ben Cleveland and middle linebacker Monty Rice will both be game-time decisions. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said this during a press conference at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to preview Saturday’s SEC Championship. “It’s very similar to what it's been, previous weeks. Ben has practiced better than he has during those weeks, but he'll be a game-time decision,” Smart said. “Monty was able to do a little more as the week went on. He was able to do some stuff (Thursday), but he’ll be a game-time decision, too.” Obviously, if both players were to return, that would be a huge boost to Georgia’s chances. Cleveland initially broke his left fibula in Georgia’s game at Missouri. He returned six weeks later, only to sprain an ankle against Auburn. Since then, he's seen only limited action against Georgia Tech after missing Georgia’s game the week before against UMass. Rice, meanwhile, hasn’t played since injuring his foot in pre-game warm-ups against the Minutemen. Freshman offensive lineman Cade Mays remains questionable as well. He hasn’t played since suffering what has been described as a shoulder stinger against Auburn. If neither Mays nor Cleveland can play, freshman Trey Hill will once again get the start at right guard. “Trey’s done a tremendous job. Here’s a guy who got plugged in against Kentucky, and had to play” Smart said. “He did a fabulous job in that game, to come in and execute at a high level. He got some confidence playing at guard, and we'll continue to do that. If Ben’s healthy enough to play and he’s the best option, then we'll do that.”

Smart has total confidence in Fromm

Some of the questions tossed Smart’s way during his nearly 20-minute press conference caused an eyebrow or two to be raised. Included was one about Jake Fromm and whether or not he gained extra motivation playing against a fellow quarterback the status of Tua Tagovailoa. Smart retained his poise. “You know, I don’t know if he does or not. I never asked Jake that. I never bring up the opposing quarterback, because ultimately, he’s not facing him. He’s facing their defense,” Smart said. “I know he’s a very prideful kid. I know he’s extremely competitive. I mean, every day at practice, he wants to compete, he wants to win. He’s very driven, so I know that probably motivates him some. But it’s not something we talk about.” Smart also discounted the notion that Fromm might be a little nervous going back to a venue where Georgia lost last year’s National Championship. “No, I don’t think so. I certainly don’t think the venue is of significance,” Smart said. “That’s for you guys who are superstitious. Our guys are looking at the field and saying, ‘Hey, we’ve got an opportunity to play in a great venue, and close to home for most of them.' So, I think that’s a little overdone.”

Quotables

“I think you put people in the situation they’re going to be in as much as possible. We put a lot of demands on our preseason practice, on our practices leading up to the first game all the way through the season. So we don’t look at it as, the moment is bigger than you. We look at it as, we’ve been in a lot of big moments. We want to go out and play. I think the best coaching job you do is when you have your team prepared to play, not anxious and not too much anxiety. So you want to be confident. You want them to be serious. You want them to be focused.” – Smart, on whether he’s worried about overthinking. “Have we gotten better? Yeah. Are we where we need to be? No, we’re not where we need to be. We have a lot to improve on. I don’t think improvement is ever over. As a coach, when do you think you’ve arrived? We certainly haven’t arrived. We’ve got a lot of areas to improve on. But we've been that work-in-progress, and we've shown improvements in areas. We’re up against a team that’s really talented, and we’re going to find out a lot more about ourselves when you do that. I’m proud of the way our guys have competed. I’m proud of the way our guys have improved. We have to continue to do that.” - Smart on his team still being a work in progress.

This and that