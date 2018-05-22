It’s an age-old question for college football coaches like Georgia’s Kirby Smart – how many of the incoming freshmen can be expected to contribute in their year?

According to Smart, he’s expecting a lot.

“You always feel that way. You wouldn’t recruit them if you didn’t feel like they could play,” Smart said Monday night in Columbus. “Certainly, there will be a realization stage where they go from not knowing that they don’t know, to knowing that they don’t know to hopefully knowing what they know. We’re trying to move them through that role, but a lot of those guys have no clue of what to expect and they’re going to find out quickly that the pace of workouts, the pace of 7-on-7s, the pace of installations is much faster than they’re used to.”

However, Smart remains very hopeful.

Georgia’s coach has proven that he’s not afraid to play true freshmen, and this fall figures to be no exception.

“We challenge those guys early on and we’ve found that a lot of freshmen can play. I think we had 21 one years, 17 the next year contribute so we certainly hope it’s going to be the same with this group,” Smart said. “We’ve had some good ones come in mid-year, but we think we’ve got a lot more that can help us this season, and we certainly need their help. Some will compete for starting roles, some will provide depth, a lot of them will help on special teams. I’m excited to get them in.”

It’s a deep list for sure.

Early enrollees Justin Fields, Cade Mays, Kearis Jackson, Brenton Cox, Trey Hill and Warren Ericson each showed their potential during spring drills.

Among the newbies scheduled to arrive in the coming days, offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer, cornerback Tyson Campbell, safety Otis Reese, linebackers Adam Anderson, Channing Tindall and Quay Walker will be among those to closely watch.

A former five-star, Salyer is could well challenge for major playing time at guard, with Anderson, Tindall and Walker each making early contributions at linebacker.

Campbell, meanwhile, figures to get an early look to see just how much he can help the Bulldog secondary. Ditto for Reese.

Notre Dame transfer Jay Hayes will also be one to watch.

Smart was unable to comment on the defensive lineman when asked at Monday’s Columbus Bulldog Club meeting but did say it never hurts to as much depth as you can.

“I think you’re always trying to get any kind of veteran presence on any team, and any depth you can create, recruiting, junior colleges or transfers, you’re always trying to do that,” Smart said. “We’re getting ready to have a big group of guys come here and report shortly; I’m excited about those guys. A lot of our coaches have been out on the road recruiting, checking on those guys, making sure they’re keeping their weight down and finishing strong academically.”

Looking back at spring and ahead to fall, Smart naturally has his share of concerns.

“I certainly was not concerned about our tailback situation last year but you would be now. I think every position is different, but overall I’m pleased with the effort they have tried to learn with and do things with but we are not where we need to be from a leadership standpoint of having people affecting people,” Smart said. “We don’t have guys affecting other players and that’s what we’ve got to work on as a coaching staff and the strength staff this off-season.”

NOTES: Smart side cornerback Mark Webb is back working out and running with the team after undergoing a minor procedure to repair his meniscus. “He’s going full speed,” Smart said.