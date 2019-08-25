Freshman defensive lineman Bill Norton was arrested early Sunday morning on a trio of alcohol-related charges, including DUI, according to the Athens-Clarke County online jail report.

In the report, it’s stated that Norton – a native of Memphis – was also charged with improper lane change and underage possession of alcohol. University of Georgia police performed the arrest.

All three charges are misdemeanors.

According to the report, Norton was booked into the Athens-Clarke County jail at 4:25 a.m. and later released on a $3,000 bond.

Per Georgia student-athlete handbook, Norton would be in line for a one-game suspension. He was not expected to travel to Nashville for Saturday’s opener at Vanderbilt.

A former four-star performer, North was ranked as the nation’s 240th overall player by Rivals.com