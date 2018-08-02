New offensive blood.

Georgia certainly added its share with its most recent recruiting class, tabbed No. 1 in the nation by Rivals.com.

Five former five-stars are included in the offensive talent reeled in by the Bulldogs, each of whom could play significant roles with the team.

Wednesday, we examined what defensive freshmen we think have the best chance to contribute toward Georgia’s 2018 campaign. In Part 2 of our series, we’ll give the Bulldogs’ offensive freshmen some love, and share what we predict will happen with the group this fall.

TOMMY BUSH

The lanky Texas native (6-foot-5, 191) is certainly an appealing target to be so tall. And from what we hear, he's extremely fast for someone with his length.

Bush’s high school team in Schertz, Tex. was primarily a running squad, although he still managed to catch 27 passes for 328 yards and eight touchdowns his senior year.

Kirby Smart loves his length and the potential he brings, but he still needs to get stronger. Getting a year to learn the system, while getting acclimated to college ball, probably won’t hurt. Bush reminds us a lot of Matt Landers, a receiver of similar talent and build, who was asked to redshirt while honing his talents for a chance to contribute this fall. I see Bush being asked to follow a similar path. Verdict: Redshirt.

OWEN CONDON

Condon is a former three-star performer who was forced to miss most of last year after tearing a meniscus two games into his 2017 campaign at Bishop McGuiness High in Oklahoma City, Okla.

He’s healthy now, and at 6-7, has the frame you’re looking for when projecting tackles who play in the SEC. However, he still needs to add some weight (listed at 270 pounds). Verdict: Redshirt.

JAMES COOK

The former five-star is arguably Georgia’s most versatile 2018 signees as he’s equally adept catching passes as he is running the football.

Cook was late getting to Athens while he finished completing his academic requirements, but he’s here now and ready to go.

While it’s a little tricky pinpointing exactly how Cook will be used based on Georgia’s backfield depth, he’s a playmaker. So one has to figure offensive coordinators Jim Chaney and James Coley will find him some sort of role. Verdict: He plays.

WARREN ERICSON

Ericson is reminiscent of a young Ben Jones. At 315 pounds, he’s a little bit bigger, but he’s got that same toughness and plays with the same sort of chip that Jones had during his career with the Bulldogs.

The former North Gwinnett standout is being groomed at center for Georgia, and actually received some second-team reps with backup Sean Fogarty out nursing a meniscus injury.

It’s quite conceivable that Ericson beats out Fogarty for the backup job at center this fall. But the hunch here is that, as long as Fogarty is healthy, Ericson won’t have to play. Verdict: Redshirt.

JUSTIN FIELDS

Here we go.

Nothing like a new five-star quarterback—especially one with the skill set of Fields—to get tongues wagging, huh?

With good reason.

From everything we’ve seen, heard and been told, Fields is a special talent. What he brings as a dual-threat performer is something Georgia hasn’t had at the position in some time. Smart himself told the press at SEC Media Days that Fields brings a dynamic to the offense that the Bulldogs don’t currently have.

Smart even went as far as to say he intends for Fields to play. The question is, what do coaches have in mind? Be assured they’ll have something up their sleeves.

Stay tuned: Verdict: He plays.

JOHN FITZPATRICK

FitzPatrick is another tall tight end (6-6) who proved during his career at Marist that he knows what to do with the ball in his hands.

Coaches love his work ethic and believe he’s going to have a fine career.

He’s certainly got the ability to play right away, but with Nauta, Woerner, Ford and Jackson Harris also at Georgia’s disposal, coaches can afford to redshirt. The guess here is they will. Verdict: Redshirt.