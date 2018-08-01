Freshman Impact
Kirby Smart is not afraid to play true freshmen. That's a fact.
Last year, of the 24 newcomers who made it to campus, all but eight played various roles for the SEC champion Bulldogs, including quarterback Jake Fromm, who took over for Jacob Eason in the opener against Appalachian State, and offensive lineman Andrew Thomas, who started all 15 games.
As Georgia looks to repeat as conference champs and hopefully earn another trip to the college football playoffs, the Bulldogs will do so knowing that despite some key returnees, there will be some youngsters asked to step in and play key roles in the two-deep on both sides of the ball.
In the first of a two-part series, UGASports takes a look at the freshmen we think have a chance to make the biggest impact. We’ll start with the defense:
ADAM ANDERSON
One of the highest-ranked defenders the Bulldogs signed, the five-star linebacker will remind you physically of Lorenzo Carter when he first arrived at UGA, albeit a bit more physical version.
We understand Anderson is approximately 10 pounds heavier than the 225 he’s listed at in Georgia’s media guide. He will get a chance to make an early impression at outside linebacker.
Seniors D’Andre Walker and Keyon Richardson, along with sophomore Walter Grant are the players we saw get most of the first-team reps during the spring, but there is certainly room for Anderson to earn his share of playing time his freshman season. Verdict: He plays.
TYSON CAMPBELL
The five-star sensation is one of the highest-ranked defensive backs to sign with Georgia in a number of years.
At 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds, Campbell is a freakish athlete who, in high school, combined exceptional athleticism and speed with the uncanny ability to make big plays. Could he be Georgia’s version of former Alabama All-American Minkah Fitzpatrick? That’s actually a comparison we’ve heard.
Listed as a cornerback, Campbell is good enough to play a number of roles in Georgia’s secondary. He won’t be pigeon-holed into just one spot. Verdict: He plays.
JAKE CAMARDA
Camarda is an exceptional placekicker but with Rodrigo Blankenship entrenched at the position, the former Norcross standout will focus primarily on his punting this fall.
Camarda averaged just over 46 yards per kick his senior year, and with the position wide open following the graduation of Cameron Nizialek, there’s a job to be won. Verdict: He plays.
BRENTON COX
An early enrollee, Cox lived up to his billing with a strong performance throughout the spring and in G-Day.
At 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds, Cox is a physical player who plays with a lot of attitude – just what you want to see from an outside linebacker.
Not only is Cox extremely strong, he’s shown the ability to shed would-be blockers with relative ease. Bottom line, he’s a football player, and he’s going to be very good one for the University of Georgia – starting this year. Verdict. He plays.
JORDAN DAVIS
Davis had to shed some bad weight when he first arrived in late May, but based on some of the video we’ve seen, he’s been able to do just that.
Although some may see him a project, coaches are actually very high on his future and what he could ultimately bring.
However, barring injuries on the defensive line, it appears coaches are going to try and give him a year to get in even better shape and adjust to the speed of the college game. Verdict: He redshirts.
AZEEZ OJULARI
We’re told the outside linebacker is “about 85 percent” after tearing his ACL late last season.
That’s certainly good news for the former Marietta High School standout, who fortunately isn’t in a position of having to try to rush back due to any depth issues.
That being the case, the decision on whether or not Ojulari plays this fall will be an easy one. Verdict: He redshirts.
OTIS REESE
Reese comes in with the reputation of being one of the bigger hitters, somebody whose aggressive nature will be a welcomed addition to the Bulldog secondary.
As long as he shows defensive coordinator Mel Tucker he can play with the kind of controlled aggression he’ll need to display, he’ll have the opportunity to earn a backup role, although it could be special teams where his impact will initially be felt. Verdict: He plays.
CHRISTOPHER SMITH
Smith picked off five passes his senior year at Hapeville Charter Academy and comes in with a reputation of being a smart and savvy competitor.
Coaches love what he brings to the field, although this appears to be a case – much like Reese – where his first real action comes on special teams. Verdict: He plays.
CHANNING TINDALL
Tindall was a tackling machine in high school and there’s no reason not to think he won’t be the same way in college.
The native of Columbia, S.C., is one of those high-motor players who Smart loves to have, and although he probably needs to get a bit bigger (Tindall is listed at 218 pounds in Georgia’s media guide), it’s conceivable that he’s able to earn some initial backup reps along with opportunities on Georgia’s kickoff and punt coverage teams. Verdict: He plays.
QUAY WALKER
At 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds, Walker fits the description of an outside linebacker, but barring a change, he’s slated to play on the inside for the Bulldogs.
Walker compares physically to fellow inside backer Natrez Patrick and has the potential to a be a big-time thumper at the position. How quickly he picks up Georgia’s defensive scheme will determine where he figures into the mix. Verdict: He plays.
DIVAAD WILSON
Wilson was turning plenty of heads in the Bulldog secondary before going down with a torn ACL.
The future is bright for the Florida native, but he still needs a few months to recover. Verdict: He redshirts.
DEVONTE WYATT
Wyatt was part of Georgia’s 2017 signing class but went to Hutchinson Community College in Kansas before re-signing with the Bulldogs.
The former Decatur standout actually got in a few practices with the Bulldogs as they prepared for the national championship and went through spring drills.
Wyatt is probably in that third tier of defensive linemen expected to see action for Georgia, but with the way the Bulldogs like to rotate their defensive linemen, he’s going to get some looks. Verdict: He plays.