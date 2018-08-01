Kirby Smart is not afraid to play true freshmen. That's a fact.

Last year, of the 24 newcomers who made it to campus, all but eight played various roles for the SEC champion Bulldogs, including quarterback Jake Fromm, who took over for Jacob Eason in the opener against Appalachian State, and offensive lineman Andrew Thomas, who started all 15 games.

As Georgia looks to repeat as conference champs and hopefully earn another trip to the college football playoffs, the Bulldogs will do so knowing that despite some key returnees, there will be some youngsters asked to step in and play key roles in the two-deep on both sides of the ball.

In the first of a two-part series, UGASports takes a look at the freshmen we think have a chance to make the biggest impact. We’ll start with the defense:

ADAM ANDERSON

One of the highest-ranked defenders the Bulldogs signed, the five-star linebacker will remind you physically of Lorenzo Carter when he first arrived at UGA, albeit a bit more physical version.

We understand Anderson is approximately 10 pounds heavier than the 225 he’s listed at in Georgia’s media guide. He will get a chance to make an early impression at outside linebacker.

Seniors D’Andre Walker and Keyon Richardson, along with sophomore Walter Grant are the players we saw get most of the first-team reps during the spring, but there is certainly room for Anderson to earn his share of playing time his freshman season. Verdict: He plays.

TYSON CAMPBELL

The five-star sensation is one of the highest-ranked defensive backs to sign with Georgia in a number of years.

At 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds, Campbell is a freakish athlete who, in high school, combined exceptional athleticism and speed with the uncanny ability to make big plays. Could he be Georgia’s version of former Alabama All-American Minkah Fitzpatrick? That’s actually a comparison we’ve heard.

Listed as a cornerback, Campbell is good enough to play a number of roles in Georgia’s secondary. He won’t be pigeon-holed into just one spot. Verdict: He plays.

JAKE CAMARDA

Camarda is an exceptional placekicker but with Rodrigo Blankenship entrenched at the position, the former Norcross standout will focus primarily on his punting this fall.

Camarda averaged just over 46 yards per kick his senior year, and with the position wide open following the graduation of Cameron Nizialek, there’s a job to be won. Verdict: He plays.