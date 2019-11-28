One good thing about Georgia’s depth on the offensive line is that it’s enabled the Bulldogs' three freshmen – Clay Webb, Warren McClendon and Xavier Truss – an opportunity to grow and learn the system without the pressure of having to contribute right away.

So, how have they looked?

That’s a question we posted to junior left tackle Andrew Thomas, who is expected to free up some playing time for at least one of the youngsters once he announces –as expected– that he’s leaving Georgia early to apply for the NFL Draft.

Assuming he does, Truss will likely get a chance to fill his shoes.

The 6-foot-7, 330-pound Rhode Island native has worked most of the year as the top backup at left tackle, and although he’s just appeared in just two games, according to Thomas, he likes his potential.

“I try to give him some pointers and things like that,” Thomas said. “I try to make him a better player.”

Pass protection is one area Thomas said Truss needs to improve.

“For him, it’s not to lean in during pass pro, which I still work on today,” Thomas said. “Because we’re such a run-heavy offense, we pride ourselves on being physical. When you see a guy coming at you, you want to try and hit him, but that’s when you have to be patient, lean back and punch with your hands.”

McClendon, meanwhile, has seen most of his practice reps at right tackle.

Like Truss, he has also appeared in two games and will be able to claim a redshirt come season’s end.

“He’s been doing pretty well. Warren’s been getting more reps with us because he’s been down with the scout team, although he’s been getting some reps with the twos,” Thomas said. “He still needs to pick up some weight, but he has good technique.”

Webb has repped at both center and guard for the Bulldogs.

“Once he figures it out, as far as the offensive scheme, will be a great player,” Thomas said. “He’s really strong, he’s got good leverage and he’s a good athlete. I think he’s going to be pretty good.” All three players will need to continue to work hard.

The Bulldogs currently have five offensive linemen committed for the Class of 2020, including five-star Tate Ratledge, to go along with four stars Borderick Jones, Joshua Braun, Chad Lindberg and Sedrick Van Pran.