THE LATEST: Four-star wide receiver Xzavier Henderson plans to announce his commitment on Jan 4 and has already narrowed his list to include just five schools. Below, the South Florida-based star discusses his options and his plans for the fall.





IN HIS WORDS:





ON THE SCHOOLS THAT REAMIN IN THE MIX:

“It’s Florida, Clemson, Alabama, Georgia and LSU. Those are the ones I’m really looking at.”





ON FLORIDA:

“My brother [Gators defensive back CJ Henderson], man. That was his dream school obviously. I never really had a dream school. So growing up and following his footsteps would be a dream for me, I guess. That is basically the school I liked because of him.”





ON HIS OLDER BROTHER’S INFLUENCE:

“He really isn’t pushing me because he’s not going to be there. Since he’s going to be gone, he’s not impacting my choice. He just tells me to take my time and make sure I do what is right for me.”





ON CLEMSON:

They’re up there near the top -- deep in the mix. The receivers there fit my prototype. A lot of them are like me.





ON CLEMSON HEAD COACH DABO SWINNEY:

“He’s cool, man. He’s just real enthusiastic. He’s a good, Christian man and he’s all about commitment. He’s all about being all in. That’s a big thing with him.





ON ALABAMA:

“Coach [Nick] Saban is real serious. I mean, real serious. It’s been a while since I’ve been there, so I’m trying to think about what stands out. I’m taking my official there, so I’ll have a better feel then. I haven’t been there since June.”





ON GEORGIA:

They do great in Florida and they relate to Florida kids. Everybody says they are just a running back school, but they try to show me that's not really true. You need a good running back if you want to be open as a receiver, so that’s appealing.





ON HIS LAST GEORGIA VISIT:

I haven’t been there since back in June. I visited the same time I visited Alabama. It was all in a span of, like, two weeks. I liked it a lot.





ON LSU:

“I didn’t get an official offer from them yet, but they tell me how bad they want me. They are trying to get the ball in the air and think I can help with that.”





ON UPCOMING OFFICIAL VISITS:

I haven’t scheduled any, but the five I said [Florida, Clemson, Alabama, Georgia and LSU] are going to get them. I’ll take one during my bye week and then figure out the rest of the schedule from there.





ON HIS DECISION DATE:

“I’m announcing at the All-American Game on January 4.”



