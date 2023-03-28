The four-star talent goes in-depth on what is sticking out about each program with Rivals.com below.

In return, the 6-foot-1, 180-pound prospect has seen his recruiting process explode in recent months and has now narrowed his focus to 12 programs that include Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Clemson, Oklahoma, Oregon, Georgia Tech, Colorado, Penn State, Miami, South Carolina, and Florida State.

Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor wide receiver Amari Jefferson is coming off a monster junior season, hauling in 72 catches for 1,370 yards and 17 touchdowns while helping lead his team to a 11-2 record and a DII-AA state championship.

Georgia: "The first school to really recruit me hard and make me a priority. They have been excellent to me. Kirby (Smart) watching my game on a Friday night before his team played Auburn on Saturday really stood out to me."

Alabama: "Nick Saban believes in my ability and offered me himself in his office. Hearing that from the GOAT carries alot of weight."

Tennessee: "I committed there to play baseball after my ninth grade year and I was always hoping to get offered by their football program. I got that offer and now there is a good relationship with both football and baseball."

Clemson: "Clemson has always been a program that I respected. I had a great visit there a few weeks back. Meeting Dabo (Sweeney) and chatting with him is something I'll always remember."

Oklahoma: "I am in constant communication with them. They have been good for a long time at reciever and I could see myself playing there. I think Coach (Brent) Venables is a great coach and there is opportunity to play there."

Oregon: "Oregon has shown a ton of interest on my and even getting to know my parents. I like that because my family is important to me. They play a significant role in this process."

Georgia Tech: "Tech is a program on the rise. They finished strong last year. We are in contact a lot and our conversations are good. They see me getting on the field early there."

Colorado: "I speak to them a lot. They give amazing feedback to me as a wide out. And then there is Coach Prime (Deion Sanders). Playing for him would be amazing."

Penn State: "I like what Coach (James) Franklin does on offense. I felt I could play there early and get the ball to show my abilty.. I have an excellent relationship with Coach (Marques) Hagans as well."

Miami: "The whole staff at Miami has shown a lot of love to me the past few weeks. I am interested in knowing more about their program and getting down to visit."

South Carolina: "Coach (Shane) Beamer took time for my dad and I when we visited there in January. He seemed like a honest and genuine guy. Coach (Justin) Stepp is my guy. I love our talks and he is for me."

Florida State: "They have been in communication with me for a while now. I really wanna see what they have to offer. I look forward to getting down there soon."

RIVALS REACTION: Jefferson definitely has a lot of options and more spring visits to come as he continues to do his recruiting due diligence. Currently, the four-star said two schools will for sure get official visits, they include Georgia and Alabama. Another interesting note is Jefferson has been a longtime Tennessee baseball commitment. He just recently took another visit to Knoxville this past weekend, so I would also expect the Vols to be firmly in the mix moving forward.